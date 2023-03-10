Starbucks Odyssey NFTs Sell Out in Just 18 Minutes





Starbucks Odyssey, the chain's Web3 loyalty program, released its first collection of 2,000 limited-edition NFTs called "Stamps" on Thursday. While still in beta, the Odyssey program is invitation-only and prompts members to complete activities, quizzes, and in-store purchases in order to earn Stamps.

The "Siren Collection" of NFTs opened at 12 EST on Thursday and members were allowed to purchase two Stamps — all priced at $100. Upon its launch, the site experienced errors as it was overwhelmed by the traffic and the 2000-Stamp collection sold out in just 18 minutes, Coindesk reported.

Related: Should Your Business Launch an NFT? Here Are 4 Things You Need to Know.

1/6 Starbucks dropped free NFTs and now they're worth $1500 USD ? pic.twitter.com/i4ARJThGAj — Guidenzo Fawkes (@guidenzofawkes) February 25, 2023

The limited-edition Stamps have already been listed on the Nifty Gateway secondary market, with one selling for over $1,500. As of Friday morning, the average sale price is $442. According to the Nifty Gateway platform, the Stamps currently have a total secondary market volume of $121,795.

Starbucks launched its Odyssey program partnering with Forum3 with the intention to create an experience catered to non-crypto users, emphasizing that Stamps could only be purchased with a credit card. Andy Sack, co-founder and co-CEO of Forum3, told Coindesk that Odyssey is a "next-generation loyalty platform," and intends to build relationships between Starbucks customers and the brand.

Related: Starbucks Is Making Big Changes to Its Rewards Program Starting With 'Free' Drinks

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here