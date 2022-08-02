Starbucks reports record revenue as store count, prices rise

S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,091.19 (-0.67%)
DOW   32,396.17 (-1.23%)
QQQ   313.96 (-0.42%)
AAPL   159.97 (-0.95%)
MSFT   274.82 (-1.15%)
META   159.50 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   114.95 (+0.08%)
AMZN   134.09 (-0.96%)
TSLA   903.05 (+1.26%)
NVDA   182.43 (-1.07%)
NIO   20.17 (-0.05%)
BABA   92.64 (+2.55%)
AMD   94.83 (-2.01%)
MU   62.10 (-0.70%)
T   18.41 (-1.71%)
CGC   2.87 (+13.44%)
GE   74.36 (-1.90%)
F   15.16 (-1.17%)
DIS   104.59 (-1.53%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   49.62 (-1.96%)
PYPL   100.75 (+13.75%)
NFLX   221.27 (-2.18%)

Starbucks reports record revenue as store count, prices rise

Tue., August 2, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer


A sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop is pictured in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., Dec. 13, 2018. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 9% to $8.2 billion during the April-June 2022 period, a quarterly record. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast of $8.1 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Starbucks on Tuesday reported record revenue in the April-June period, benefitting from higher prices and hundreds of new store openings over the last year.

The Seattle-based coffee giant exceeded sales expectations despite continuing store closures and reduced hours in China due to coronavirus measures. Starbucks said its same-store sales in China __ its second-largest market after the U.S. __ were down 44% in its fiscal third quarter.

Starbucks' revenue rose 9% to $8.2 billion, a quarterly record. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast of $8.1 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 3%, which was just shy of Wall Street’s expectations. Store traffic was down but customers spent more when they visited.

New stores, including many more focused on drive-thru and curbside service, are helping sales. The company said it has opened 298 net new stores in its North America region since June 2021 and 1,355 new stores in international markets.

Starbucks said its net income fell 21% to $912.9 million as it spent more on labor, worker training and supply chain costs. Last fall, the company announced a $1 billion investment in employee wages and benefits in an effort to lift U.S. workers’ pay to at least $15 per hour by this summer.

Adjusted for one-time items, Starbucks earned 84 cents per share. That was higher than the 77-cent profit Wall Street forecast.

Starbucks shares rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading.


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.