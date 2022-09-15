50% OFF
Starbucks Stock Attracts Call Traders with Improved Forecast

Wed., September 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is surging this afternoon, last seen up 5.3% to at $92.51, after the coffee chain yesterday hiked its long-term forecast. The company added that it expects to see 5% to 20% annual growth for earnings and revenue in the next three years, amid a business reinvention and CEO change. In response, the security received four price-target hikes earlier, including one from J.P. Morgan Securities to $100 from $96. 

Options traders are chiming in as well, with 99,000 calls and 64,000 puts traded so far, four times the volume that's typically seen at this point. The most popular contract is the September 94 call, followed by the 92.50 call in the same monthly series, with new positions being opened at both. This means investors are betting on more upside for SBUX by the time these contracts expire at the close on Friday.

Shares are today pacing for their best single-day percentage gain since May 13, and earlier surged to their highest level since March. The 60-day moving average is guiding Starbucks stock higher, despite a long-term ceiling at the $94 level. Within the past three months the equity has added 24.5%.

SBUX 60 Day

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

