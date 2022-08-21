Starbucks to Eliminate COO Role This Fall

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
The 32-Second Options Trading "Training Video" Retirees Can't Get Enough Of  (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

Starbucks to Eliminate COO Role This Fall

Last updated on Sun., August 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced yesterday that its Chief Operating Officer (COO) position, currently held by John Culver, will be eliminated, starting Oct. 1, 2022. Culver's actual employment with the company will end on Jan. 1 2023, as he acts as an advisor in a non-executive capacity at his current salary in the interim, and his severance package will include $3.75 million. 

The shares of Starbucks are inching lower in the wake of the news, down 1.3% at $87.41 at last glance. Recent support at the 10-day moving average has helped guide SBUX higher in the past couple months, and this trendline could step in as a floor again today. Year-to-date, the security is still down 24.3%, though it's added 23.1% in the past three months. 

When we last checked on Starbucks stock, the equity was on rise following upbeat quarterly results. Analysts were quick to chime in with bull notes after the event. However, the brokerage bunch is still somewhat lukewarm on the coffee name, with 13 of the 25 in coverage calling it a "hold." What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $94.17 is a 6.4% premium to current levels. 

Options traders, on the other hand, have remained bullish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security sports a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 2.47 that sits in the 76th percentile of its annual range. In other words, there's been a healthier-than-usual appetite for calls of late. 

Echoing this, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.80 sits higher than just 22% of annual readings. This implies short-term options traders have been much more call-biased than usual. 

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.