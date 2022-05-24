Starbucks To Leave Russia For Good After 15 Years

After halting product shipments and pausing operations in Russia, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has announced it will leave the country. The news broke via a statement released Monday and arrives one week after McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) had also said it was fleeing the war-raging nation.

Starbucks Is Leaving Russia

As reported by CNN Business, the coffee company is said to leave Russia for good, shutting down 130 locations after entering the market in 2007.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The statement said Starbucks “has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market.”

Amid employee welfare concerns, the company said it was committed to paying its more than 2,000 employees in the country for six more months, in order to dampen the impact. It also said it would help them relocate to new jobs in other firms.

Following the steps of McDonald’s, Starbucks stopped operations in the country in March as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Back then, CEO Kevon Johnson said, “We condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected,” and asserted the company would donate royalties to humanitarian causes.

Impact

After ceasing operations and halting product shipments in March, the company did not reveal the impact of these measures in its quarterly earnings report in May.

As revealed by CNBC, the 130 locations in Russia account for 1% of the company’s annual revenue and they are run by a partner under license.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian markets represent a significant global market share for the coffee company, as opposed to McDonald’s —both countries represented 9% of the revenue of the fast-food giant.

McDonald’s had about 850 restaurants in Russia, which were operated by the chain itself. A Siberian franchisee announced it would buy all the locations in the country and operate them under a new brand.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.