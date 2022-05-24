Starbucks To Leave Russia For Good After 15 Years

S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)

Starbucks To Leave Russia For Good After 15 Years

Monday, May 23, 2022 | ValueWalk

After halting product shipments and pausing operations in Russia, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has announced it will leave the country. The news broke via a statement released Monday and arrives one week after McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) had also said it was fleeing the war-raging nation.

Starbucks Is Leaving Russia

As reported by CNN Business, the coffee company is said to leave Russia for good, shutting down 130 locations after entering the market in 2007.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The statement said Starbucks “has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market.”

Amid employee welfare concerns, the company said it was committed to paying its more than 2,000 employees in the country for six more months, in order to dampen the impact. It also said it would help them relocate to new jobs in other firms.

Following the steps of McDonald’s, Starbucks stopped operations in the country in March as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Back then, CEO Kevon Johnson said, “We condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected,” and asserted the company would donate royalties to humanitarian causes.

Impact

After ceasing operations and halting product shipments in March, the company did not reveal the impact of these measures in its quarterly earnings report in May.

As revealed by CNBC, the 130 locations in Russia account for 1% of the company’s annual revenue and they are run by a partner under license.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian markets represent a significant global market share for the coffee company, as opposed to McDonald’s —both countries represented 9% of the revenue of the fast-food giant.

McDonald’s had about 850 restaurants in Russia, which were operated by the chain itself. A Siberian franchisee announced it would buy all the locations in the country and operate them under a new brand.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
McDonald's (MCD)
3.4179 of 5 stars		$236.89-0.5%2.33%25.01Buy$281.81
Starbucks (SBUX)
3.725 of 5 stars		$72.87-0.7%2.69%19.54Buy$102.72
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.