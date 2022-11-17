Starbucks Workers Initiate Red Cup Rebellion

Outside of roughly 100 U.S. locations, thousands of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) employees have walked out to strike on Red Cup Day -- one of the coffee giant's most profitable days of the year.

The company is handing out its limited-edition holiday reusable cups, and the collector's items draw in swaths of customers. Starbucks Workers United union representatives say the "Red Cup rebellion" was launched in an effort to secure good faith bargaining for new contracts for employees. Workers are protesting low pay, inconsistent schedules, firings, and store closures, amongst other actions.

The stock is ticking lower ahead of the session's open, and was last seen down 1.3% at $95.81. Should these premarket losses hold, it could put SBUX back beneath pressure at the $96 region, after five-straight closes above this level. Coming into today, Starbucks stock sports a 17% year-to-date deficit, though it's up 12.1% for the month.

Options traders remain firmly bearish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the stock sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that sits higher than 91% of readings from the past 12 months. This means options traders are picking up long puts at a much quicker-than-usual clip of late.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

