Start a Side Hustle by Teaching Spanish

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Modern business is global. Businesses in all industries risk leaving money on the table by not trying to tap into the global marketplace. And since leaving money on the table is the last thing any entrepreneur should do, allow us to suggest a side hustle idea. If you're fluent in Spanish, why not teach it to others? With Teaching Spanish as a Foreign Language (ELE Online), you can get certified to teach Spanish to English speakers and beyond and earn a solid side income while doing it.

This course is taught by International Open Academy, a leader in online learning and goal fulfillment. They've been accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK). When you pass each exam during the course, you'll earn a certificate of completion to demonstrate your achievement, and you can choose to purchase an ICOES certificate as well. You will also earn credits through Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) that are accepted by professional member bodies and academic institutions across the world.

In this course, you'll learn everything you need to know to start earning money by teaching Spanish as a foreign language. You'll understand how to structure classes according to the age and abilities of the students and explore different learning methods and strategies. In addition, you'll get familiar with classroom management and learn different ways of teaching reading, speaking, and writing in Spanish. Naturally, you'll also discover how to make these classes fun and motivating for students, as well.

The demand for Americans to learn Spanish has never been higher and it's never been more important in business. For a limited time, you can learn how to teach Spanish with help from Teaching Spanish as a Foreign Language (ELE Online) for just $19 (reg. $119).

7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



