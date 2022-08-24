State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina.

The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two whistleblowers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois-based insurance company.

State Farm also agreed to dismiss counterclaims it filed against the whistleblowers. The company had alleged that the whistleblowers breached their employment agreements and violated other laws by taking company documents while working as independent adjusters. The settlement was reached on July 20 and reported Wednesday by the Sun Herald.

Cori and Kerri Rigsby, sisters and former adjusters based in south Mississippi, sued the company for fraud after they said they witnessed the company shifting state claims to federal flood insurance that should have been paid by private wind insurance.

The Rigsbys won their case in 2013, focused on one home in North Biloxi, Mississippi. The sisters said State Farm defrauded the National Flood Insurance Program by charging it for flood damage to a policyholder’s home when the destruction was caused by wind.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the jury verdict unanimously. The court rejected claims by State Farm that the whistleblower case against the insurer should have been dismissed because its existence was leaked.

U.S. District Court Judge Sul Ozerden ordered State Farm to pay $750,000 in damages, with 30% going to the Rigsbys and the rest going to the federal government.

State Farm will pay the $100 million in restitution to the federal government, not individual policyholders

State Farm and the Rigsbys said in a statement that "the parties are pleased to bring an end to this 16-year litigation,” the newspaper reported.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".