Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C





Every entrepreneur knows the kind of environment they thrive in. Maybe it's the home office, maybe it's the couch, maybe it's the library or coffee shop down the road. But what you might overlook is the temperature. You can't do your best work if you're uncomfortable and with summer temperatures rapidly climbing, you want to make sure your favorite workspaces are comfortably moderated.

Fortunately, you can crank up the air conditioning without enduring an enormous bill. With the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, you'll be able to meet all of your comfort needs at a reasonable price.

This portable air conditioning system is lightweight and handy, designed for use in any room in your home. With rolling wheels, it's easy to move around your house to focus on the areas you most need it — unlike the irritating nature of permanent air conditioners. The compact size takes up less space than other portable units, but it doesn't sacrifice on power, pushing out 8,000 BTUs of cool air that can cool spaces of up to 250 square feet.

In addition to cooling, this 3-in-1 fan also acts as a fan and a dehumidifier. When working as a dehumidifier, it can remove up to 2.1 pints of water from the air per hour, making it considerably less sticky.

With the remote control, you can adjust settings from up to 20 feet away and see how the machine is operating on the LED control panel. Plus, thanks to the low noise level, you'll be able to adjust the settings and simply lean back and relax.

Are you prepared for the summer months? Grab a Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $309.99 (reg. $319), or upgrade to a Tosot Aovia 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $329.99 or a Tosot Aolis 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $439.99.

Prices subject to change.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.