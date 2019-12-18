S&P 500   3,191.14 (-0.04%)
DOW   28,239.28 (-0.10%)
QQQ   209.55 (+0.08%)
AAPL   279.74 (-0.24%)
FB   202.50 (+2.07%)
MSFT   154.37 (-0.21%)
GOOGL   1,351.91 (-0.22%)
AMZN   1,784.03 (-0.37%)
CGC   19.73 (-4.46%)
NVDA   229.51 (+0.53%)
MU   53.04 (+0.08%)
BABA   210.00 (+0.87%)
GE   10.96 (-1.26%)
TSLA   393.15 (+3.74%)
T   38.74 (+0.62%)
AMD   42.30 (-1.10%)
ACB   2.19 (-6.81%)
F   9.54 (+1.60%)
PRI   135.33 (-1.05%)
NFLX   320.80 (+1.69%)
BAC   35.11 (+0.20%)
GILD   65.68 (-0.79%)
DIS   146.26 (-1.00%)
Steelcase, Cigna and Cintas gain; FedEx, Fiat Chrysler dip

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., down $16.37 to $146.86

The shipping giant reported a 40% earnings drop and its relationship with Amazon has soured.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, down 14 cents to $15.19

The company is combining with PSA Peugeot to created the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

PG&E Corp., up 40 cents to $11.31

A federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements to help pay for losses related to wildfires in Northern California.

Cintas Corp., up $5.12 to $265.88

The uniform rental company reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Cigna Corp., up $4.68 to $198.20

The insurance company is selling its group life and disability business to New York Life for more than $6 billion in cash.

Leidos Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $95.68

The engineering and technology company is buying privately held Dynetics Inc. for $1.65 billion in cash.

Steelcase Inc., up $3.13 to $22.21

The office furniture maker reported results that blew past analysts' estimates and it raised its full-year forecasts.

Voya Financial Inc., up $3.16 to $61.75

The company is selling its individual life and other non-retirement annuities businesses.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Voya Financial (VOYA)$61.75+5.4%0.97%15.28Buy$59.88
Cigna (CI)$198.20+2.4%0.02%13.94Buy$212.21
FedEx (FDX)$146.86-10.0%1.77%9.46Buy$171.63
Cintas (CTAS)$265.88+2.0%0.96%34.98Buy$265.20
Leidos (LDOS)$95.68+4.5%1.42%21.84Buy$90.64
Steelcase (SCS)$22.21+16.4%2.61%18.51Hold$23.00

