S&P 500   4,107.06 (-0.60%)
DOW   32,783.25 (-0.59%)
QQQ   311.00 (-0.72%)
AAPL   153.74 (-2.48%)
MSFT   278.16 (+0.23%)
FB   204.37 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,283.16 (+0.04%)
AMZN   2,404.61 (-3.26%)
TSLA   870.59 (-0.02%)
NVDA   188.67 (+1.73%)
BABA   99.59 (+2.57%)
NIO   16.91 (+1.26%)
AMD   86.73 (+1.41%)
CGC   5.96 (+4.38%)
MU   68.64 (+0.66%)
T   18.89 (+0.16%)
GE   73.67 (-1.18%)
F   13.92 (-1.69%)
DIS   111.59 (-0.04%)
AMC   14.69 (-3.99%)
PFE   47.84 (-2.51%)
PYPL   89.12 (+1.35%)
NFLX   195.50 (+2.70%)
Stellantis pours billions more into Canada, electric

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Automaker Stellantis said Monday it will invest $3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center as it accelerates its long-term electrification strategy.

Combined with its March announcement of a joint venture battery plant with LG Energy Solution, the new investment gives Stellantis an overall investment in Ontario of CN$8.6 billion.

“These investments re-affirm our long-term commitment to Canada and represent an important step as we move toward zero-emission vehicles that deliver on our customers’ desire for innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart.

Amsterdam-based Stellantis was formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot and is the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

Its long-term global strategy is to invest CN$45 billion through 2025 in electrification and software. The company plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger-car and light-truck sales going fully electric by 2030. It plans to sell only electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

In March, Stellantis announced that a joint venture between it and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution to build a large electric vehicle battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, employing about 2,500 people just across a river from Detroit.

That venture plans to spend CN$5 billion to build the new plant on a field in the Canadian city. It’s expected to open early in 2024 and will be able to make battery cells and modules for over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

 


