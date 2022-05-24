Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

S&P 500   3,920.02 (-1.35%)
DOW   31,749.94 (-0.41%)
QQQ   286.17 (-2.49%)
AAPL   139.00 (-2.87%)
MSFT   258.07 (-0.99%)
FB   179.70 (-8.42%)
GOOGL   2,103.98 (-5.64%)
AMZN   2,079.40 (-3.33%)
TSLA   631.95 (-6.36%)
NVDA   161.50 (-4.43%)
BABA   83.34 (-4.46%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.38%)
AMD   91.53 (-3.72%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.54 (-4.38%)
T   21.05 (+1.49%)
GE   73.69 (-2.35%)
F   12.37 (-3.59%)
DIS   101.16 (-4.41%)
AMC   10.61 (-8.38%)
PFE   53.29 (+0.78%)
PYPL   79.02 (-2.66%)
NFLX   180.13 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   3,920.02 (-1.35%)
DOW   31,749.94 (-0.41%)
QQQ   286.17 (-2.49%)
AAPL   139.00 (-2.87%)
MSFT   258.07 (-0.99%)
FB   179.70 (-8.42%)
GOOGL   2,103.98 (-5.64%)
AMZN   2,079.40 (-3.33%)
TSLA   631.95 (-6.36%)
NVDA   161.50 (-4.43%)
BABA   83.34 (-4.46%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.38%)
AMD   91.53 (-3.72%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.54 (-4.38%)
T   21.05 (+1.49%)
GE   73.69 (-2.35%)
F   12.37 (-3.59%)
DIS   101.16 (-4.41%)
AMC   10.61 (-8.38%)
PFE   53.29 (+0.78%)
PYPL   79.02 (-2.66%)
NFLX   180.13 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   3,920.02 (-1.35%)
DOW   31,749.94 (-0.41%)
QQQ   286.17 (-2.49%)
AAPL   139.00 (-2.87%)
MSFT   258.07 (-0.99%)
FB   179.70 (-8.42%)
GOOGL   2,103.98 (-5.64%)
AMZN   2,079.40 (-3.33%)
TSLA   631.95 (-6.36%)
NVDA   161.50 (-4.43%)
BABA   83.34 (-4.46%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.38%)
AMD   91.53 (-3.72%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.54 (-4.38%)
T   21.05 (+1.49%)
GE   73.69 (-2.35%)
F   12.37 (-3.59%)
DIS   101.16 (-4.41%)
AMC   10.61 (-8.38%)
PFE   53.29 (+0.78%)
PYPL   79.02 (-2.66%)
NFLX   180.13 (-3.90%)
S&P 500   3,920.02 (-1.35%)
DOW   31,749.94 (-0.41%)
QQQ   286.17 (-2.49%)
AAPL   139.00 (-2.87%)
MSFT   258.07 (-0.99%)
FB   179.70 (-8.42%)
GOOGL   2,103.98 (-5.64%)
AMZN   2,079.40 (-3.33%)
TSLA   631.95 (-6.36%)
NVDA   161.50 (-4.43%)
BABA   83.34 (-4.46%)
NIO   14.82 (-7.38%)
AMD   91.53 (-3.72%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.54 (-4.38%)
T   21.05 (+1.49%)
GE   73.69 (-2.35%)
F   12.37 (-3.59%)
DIS   101.16 (-4.41%)
AMC   10.61 (-8.38%)
PFE   53.29 (+0.78%)
PYPL   79.02 (-2.66%)
NFLX   180.13 (-3.90%)

Stellantis, Samsung plan Indiana electric car battery plant

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Automaker Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Kokomo, Ind., for what could be the company's second North American electric vehicle battery factory. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Indiana that will employ up to 1,400 workers and become the company’s second such factory in North America.

The venture announced Tuesday plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on the plant in Kokomo that will supply electric battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis’ North American assembly plants.

Construction of the plant is expected to start later this year, with the facility expected to open in early 2025 in the city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The venture's investment in the plant could gradually increase up to $3.1 billion, Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer of Stellantis North America, said at the announcement at Ivy Tech Community College in Kokomo.

Samsung SDI will use its PRiMX technology to produce electric vehicle battery cells and modules for the North American market at the Kokomo plant, the companies said in a statement.

Stellantis, formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, had said it would build two electric vehicle battery factories in North America. The Kokomo plant would be the second of those plants and the first in the United States.

In March, it announced plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea to build one of the plants in Windsor, Ontario. The plant will employ about 2,500 people.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, has announced plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger car and light truck sales going fully electric by 2030. Stellantis plans to sell only electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

Stellantis in October announced plans to spend nearly $230 million to retool three Kokomo-area factories so they can produce transmission systems that work with both traditional gasoline-powered vehicles and gas-electric hybrid versions.


In 2020 it announced spending of $400 million to convert its Indiana Transmission Plant II in Kokomo into an engine factory.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.