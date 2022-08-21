Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
Renowned Economist issues startling prediction | America's Future   (Ad)pixel
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Homeowning while Black: Couple alleges bias in appraisal
The ONLY Way to Play Markets Like These (Ad)pixel
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought

Stelter says CNN must hold media accountable as show ends

Sun., August 21, 2022 | David Bauder, AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.

CNN gave Stelter the chance to host a final episode of the 30-year Sunday morning program on the media even after it was learned this week that he and the show would be exiting — a gesture that's relatively rare in television.

Stelter said that it was not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy and dialogue.

“It's not partisan to stand up to demagogues,” he said. “It's required. It's patriotic. We must make sure we don't give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the total spectrum of debate and representing what's going on in the country and the world.”

It was Stelter's most direct reference to what is believed to be the reason for his demise; CNN hasn't talked publicly about it. Since he started this spring, new CNN chief executive Chris Licht has made clear he wants to tone down opinion, particularly as it made Republicans resistant to the network.

Stelter, who wrote a book about Fox News Channel and was frequently critical of Fox, was a lightning rod for conservatives' complaints.

Some of his final “Reliable Sources” guests were more direct. Eric Deggans, NPR television critic, said he hopes CNN will continue to give viewers context and not be reduced to false equivalency. “Just the facts” isn't enough, he said.

“Will CNN have the courage to do that?” Deggans asked. “I hope so.”

Stelter, who hosted the show for nine years, also had Watergate scribe Carl Bernstein as a guest and brought back the first guest from the first “Reliable Sources” in 1992 — then-local journalist Brian Karem.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.