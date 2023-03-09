Stitch Fix Stock Plummets on Disappointing Quarter

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock is down 14.8% at $4.24 this morning, after the subscription e-tailer reported wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter losses and a revenue miss. The company also lowered its 2023 revenue guidance and announced Dan Jedda will step down as CFO, to be replaced by David Aufderhaar, on April 3.

No fewer than three analysts have lowered their price objectives in response. Wedbush lowered its price target to $4, while UBS and Truist Securities slashed theirs to $4.60. The brokerage bunch is skeptical on SFIX, with all 18 of the firms in question calling it a "hold" or worse. Meanwhile, the 12.61 million shares sold short make up for 15.7% of SFIX's available float.

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 1.29 ranks higher than 90% of readings from the past year. This means options traders have been more bullish than usual.

That optimism appears to be fading in light of today's results. So far, 3,951 calls and 4,775 puts have crossed the tape, which is seven times the intraday average. Most popular is the weekly 3/10 4.50-strike put, followed by the 5-strike call in that same series.

The security has been testing a floor at the $4 level since early January, with both the 240-day moving average and $6 mark acting as a ceiling. Shares are also eyeing their worst single-day percentage drop since November, and carry a 60.5% year-over-year deficit.

