Stock indexes push higher on Wall Street in midday trading

S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)
S&P 500   3,952.75 (+1.14%)
DOW   31,431.35 (+0.92%)
QQQ   296.81 (+1.28%)
AAPL   155.11 (+0.38%)
MSFT   256.26 (+1.19%)
META   159.03 (+0.31%)
GOOGL   108.72 (+1.79%)
AMZN   128.03 (+1.52%)
TSLA   279.58 (+1.88%)
NVDA   135.70 (+0.78%)
NIO   17.50 (+2.28%)
BABA   89.55 (+1.24%)
AMD   78.85 (+0.17%)
T   16.95 (+0.95%)
MU   55.03 (-0.36%)
CGC   3.33 (+2.15%)
F   15.27 (+1.60%)
GE   72.91 (+1.04%)
DIS   111.85 (+1.60%)
AMC   8.12 (-0.85%)
PYPL   93.84 (+2.43%)
PFE   45.85 (+0.20%)
NFLX   224.34 (+2.72%)

Stock indexes push higher on Wall Street in midday trading

Wed., September 7, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, July 14, 2022, in New York. Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street in early trading but remain mostly in the red for the week as traders try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its mission to get inflation under control. The central bank's policymakers meet again in two weeks, and markets expect them to deliver another jumbo-sized interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point. Investors will be closely watching appearances by Fed officials later Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 to see if they drop any hints about the Fed's thinking. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday and erased weekly losses for major indexes as traders try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will succeed in its mission to get inflation under control.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern and is now in the green for the week. The benchmark index has slipped for three straight weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235 points, or 0.8%, to 31,380 and the Nasdaq rose 0.9%.

Technology stocks and retailers made solid gains. Intuit rose 2.3%.

Target rose 2.7% after announcing that it is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO position and allowing CEO Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years.

United Airlines rose 1.9% after raising its revenue forecast following a busy summer travel season. The encouraging update helped several competitors take flight. American Airlines rose 1.2% and Delta Air Lines rose 1.5%.

Energy stocks fell broadly as U.S. crude oil prices slipped 3.7%. Valero Energy fell 0.7%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.29% from 3.34% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.46% from 3.51%.

Wall Street's focus remains on inflation and the Fed's attempt to rein in high prices by raising interest rates. The central bank has already raised interest rates four times this year and markets expect them to deliver another jumbo-sized interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at their next meeting in two weeks.

The central bank has been clear about its determination to continue raising interest rates until it feels that inflation is leveling off or cooling. Investors have been reviewing economic data to gauge whether price increases on everything from food to clothing and gas are easing. They are also closely listening for any clues about potential changes in policy from Fed officials.


Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard speaks later Wednesday and on Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell takes part in a conversation with the head of the Cato Institute about interest-rate policy.

Markets in Europe and Asia were mostly lower.

China’s trade weakened in August as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus measures weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand, and imports of Russian oil and gas surged, China's customs data showed. Exports rose 7% over a year ago, decelerating from July’s 18% expansion, while imports contracted by 0.2%, compared with the previous month’s already weak 2.3% growth.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Airlines (UAL)
2.7213 of 5 stars		$37.47+2.4%N/A-9.89Hold$53.47
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.