Stock trading app company Robinhood files plan to go public

This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. Stock trading app company Robinhood said Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that it has submitted a confidential plan to go public later this year. The company based in Menlo Park, Calif., filed the paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission while at the center of a battle between online activist retail investors and institutional investors over companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stock trading app company Robinhood said Tuesday that it has submitted a confidential plan to go public later this year.
The company based in Menlo Park, California, filed the paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission while at the center of a battle between online activist retail investors and institutional investors over companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Robinhood had to restrict trading of those companies earlier in the year, and has been subject to congressional investigations.
Robinhood did not disclose the size of its initial public offering, or where it plans to trade its stock. CNBC reported earlier this year that the company was planning on listing on Nasdaq and that Goldman Sachs is the lead investment bank advising it on its plan to go public.
Robinhood found success — as well as significant criticism — for its business model making stock trading easier for retail investors. The company's app allows investors to buy fractions of a share in a company, and turns stock trading into almost a game.
It's this ease of use that got the company into hot water earlier this year, when activity surged on its app as online retail investors started buying up shares of beaten-down companies to bet against Wall Street's short sellers, who are investors trying to make money betting a stock will go down.
Robinhood had to seek emergency funding from venture capitalists in order to meet its regulatory requirements and had to restrict trading in those stocks.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Cryptocurrencies That Are Leading The Market Higher
An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency Higher
There is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.
But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.
One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.
View the "7 Cryptocurrencies That Are Leading The Market Higher".