S&P 500   2,541.47 (-99.74%)
DOW   21,636.78 (-4.06%)
QQQ   185.30 (-3.44%)
AAPL   247.74 (-4.14%)
FB   156.79 (-4.01%)
MSFT   149.70 (-4.11%)
GOOGL   1,110.26 (-4.53%)
AMZN   1,900.10 (-2.83%)
CGC   14.59 (-3.76%)
NVDA   252.73 (-1.75%)
BABA   188.59 (-3.45%)
MU   43.48 (-2.92%)
GE   7.62 (-6.16%)
AMD   46.58 (-1.94%)
T   29.84 (-2.48%)
ACB   1.03 (+13.19%)
F   5.19 (-1.14%)
BAC   21.60 (-4.93%)
GILD   72.85 (-1.37%)
DIS   96.40 (-8.50%)
S&P 500   2,541.47 (-99.74%)
DOW   21,636.78 (-4.06%)
QQQ   185.30 (-3.44%)
AAPL   247.74 (-4.14%)
FB   156.79 (-4.01%)
MSFT   149.70 (-4.11%)
GOOGL   1,110.26 (-4.53%)
AMZN   1,900.10 (-2.83%)
CGC   14.59 (-3.76%)
NVDA   252.73 (-1.75%)
BABA   188.59 (-3.45%)
MU   43.48 (-2.92%)
GE   7.62 (-6.16%)
AMD   46.58 (-1.94%)
T   29.84 (-2.48%)
ACB   1.03 (+13.19%)
F   5.19 (-1.14%)
BAC   21.60 (-4.93%)
GILD   72.85 (-1.37%)
DIS   96.40 (-8.50%)
S&P 500   2,541.47 (-99.74%)
DOW   21,636.78 (-4.06%)
QQQ   185.30 (-3.44%)
AAPL   247.74 (-4.14%)
FB   156.79 (-4.01%)
MSFT   149.70 (-4.11%)
GOOGL   1,110.26 (-4.53%)
AMZN   1,900.10 (-2.83%)
CGC   14.59 (-3.76%)
NVDA   252.73 (-1.75%)
BABA   188.59 (-3.45%)
MU   43.48 (-2.92%)
GE   7.62 (-6.16%)
AMD   46.58 (-1.94%)
T   29.84 (-2.48%)
ACB   1.03 (+13.19%)
F   5.19 (-1.14%)
BAC   21.60 (-4.93%)
GILD   72.85 (-1.37%)
DIS   96.40 (-8.50%)
S&P 500   2,541.47 (-99.74%)
DOW   21,636.78 (-4.06%)
QQQ   185.30 (-3.44%)
AAPL   247.74 (-4.14%)
FB   156.79 (-4.01%)
MSFT   149.70 (-4.11%)
GOOGL   1,110.26 (-4.53%)
AMZN   1,900.10 (-2.83%)
CGC   14.59 (-3.76%)
NVDA   252.73 (-1.75%)
BABA   188.59 (-3.45%)
MU   43.48 (-2.92%)
GE   7.62 (-6.16%)
AMD   46.58 (-1.94%)
T   29.84 (-2.48%)
ACB   1.03 (+13.19%)
F   5.19 (-1.14%)
BAC   21.60 (-4.93%)
GILD   72.85 (-1.37%)
DIS   96.40 (-8.50%)
Log in

Stocks are closing 3% lower on Wall Street but still held on to weekly gains after a rally this week as aid bill passed

Posted on Friday, March 27th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel