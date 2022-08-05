SALE EXTENDED
QQQ   319.28 (-1.58%)
AAPL   164.19 (-0.98%)
MSFT   280.09 (-1.26%)
META   166.57 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   116.74 (-1.23%)
AMZN   140.32 (-1.58%)
TSLA   872.65 (-5.75%)
NVDA   187.59 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.05 (-4.07%)
BABA   91.61 (-5.97%)
AMD   102.12 (-1.72%)
MU   61.99 (-4.41%)
T   18.17 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.65 (-8.30%)
GE   74.23 (+0.76%)
F   15.18 (-1.24%)
DIS   105.78 (-2.16%)
AMC   18.68 (+0.11%)
PYPL   95.03 (-2.01%)
PFE   49.57 (-0.58%)
NFLX   223.72 (-2.69%)
Stocks are mixed after hot jobs data offers good, bad news

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer


The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Friday, Aug. 5, following much stronger than expected hiring data from the Labor Department.(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed on Friday following a blockbuster report on the U.S. jobs market that offered both good and bad news for Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower after recovering from an earlier loss of 1.1%. U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs than expected last month, suggesting the economy may not be in a recession, as feared. But the blistering data also undercuts investors' hope that high inflation may be close to peaking, meaning the Fed may not let up on its aggressive rate hikes to combat it.

Stocks of technology and other high-growth companies once again took the brunt of the losses amid the rising-rate worries, and the Nasdaq composite fell as much as 1.4% before trimming its loss to 0.2%, as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern time.

The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose stocks tend to move more with expectations for the overall economy than with rate expectations. It was down less than 0.1%, or 8 points, at 32,718.

In the bond market, Treasury yields shot higher as traders scrambled to place bets for bigger hikes coming out of the Fed’s meeting next month. Such increases hurt investment prices in the near term, and they raise the risk of recession further down the line because they slow the economy by design.

Beyond the nation’s strong hiring, wage growth for workers also unexpectedly accelerated last month. That raised fears inflation will become more embedded in the economy. Higher wages can cause companies to raise prices for their own products to sustain profits, which can lead to something economists call a “wage-price spiral.”

To be sure, some market watchers also pointed to numbers within Friday’s employment report suggesting the jobs market may not be as strong as the overall numbers imply. The number of people with multiple jobs rose by more than half a million, for example, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.


“That was mostly from people who already have a full time job and then the second job is part time,” he said. “Maybe this is more superficially impressive than substantively impressive.”

Wall Street is coming off the best month for stocks since late 2020, a rally driven mostly by falling yields across the bond market. The hope on Wall Street had been that the economy was slowing enough to get the Fed to ease up on its rate hikes.

Higher mortgage rates had cut into the housing industry, in particular, after the Fed raised its short-term rates four times this year. The last two increases were triple the usual size, and the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight rate off its record low of nearly zero by 2.25 percentage points, or 225 basis points as Wall Street calls it.

“The strength of the labor market in the face of 250 basis points of rate tightening from the Fed already this year clearly shows that the Fed has more work to do,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management.

The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, jumped to 3.18% from 3.05% late Thursday. The 10-year yield rose to 2.82% from 2.69%.

The two-year yield also remains above the 10-year yield. That's unusual, and some investors see it as a sign of a recession hitting the economy within the next year or two.

In overseas stock markets, India's Sensex rose 0.1% to 58,381.11 after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point to 5.4%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, while Germany's DAX fell 0.3%.


