Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as traders wait for the Fed

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this June 16, 2021 file photo, the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 as the market's momentum cools off following a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500. The benchmark index was down less than 0.1% in the early going. It has set more than 50 record highs this year, the latest one on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Stocks were wavering between gains and losses Thursday, as the market’s momentum cools off following a five-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged.

Salesforce.com was one of the biggest gainers in the early going, rising more than 4% after the company's quarterly results easily beat analysts' expectations. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

The Federal Reserve’s annual two-day convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, begins Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday.

Traders are betting that Fed officials will remain in a “wait and see” mode regarding inflation, since most policymakers believe any inflation earlier this year would be temporary and the rise in COVID-19 cases has made some economists worried.

That said, yields have been moving steadily higher in the bond market in the past week, which could be a sign that traders are preparing for the Fed to start winding down its emergency support measures in the coming months. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.36%, up from 1.34% the day before.

Investors got a small bit of good economic data on Thursday. Jobless claims edged up by 4,000 to 353,000 from a pandemic low 349,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average fell by 11,500 to 366,500. That's the lowest since mid-March 2020.

Companies that report their results after Thursday's closing bell include technology giant HP, as well as Gap.


