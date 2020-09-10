Stocks claw back more lost ground as tech struggles higher

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Asian stock markets gained Thursday after Wall Street rebounded from a three-day slump for tech stocks. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Asian stock markets gained Thursday after Wall Street rebounded from a three-day slump for tech stocks. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by screens displaying foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Asian stock markets gained Thursday after Wall Street rebounded from a three-day slump for tech stocks. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday as the market claws back some more of the ground it lost in a three-day slump that snapped a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. Several tech companies, which fell the most during the slump, were rising again, including Adobe and Amazon. Tech companies have posted outsized gains this year despite the dire state of the economy as investors expect them to continue banking big profits. More weak data came out early Thursday as Labor Department reported that 884,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that layoffs remain very high.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story appears below.
Global stock markets turned lower on Thursday, with Wall Street futures were slipping ahead of the open as investors focused on the recent volatility in tech stocks.
Some investors appeared encouraged by hopes of possible additional stimulus from the European Central Bank, analysts said. But they warned the recovery was fragile.
“To the extent that ‘buy the dip’ mentality persists, this market may possess a somewhat more stubborn bullish streak,” said Mizuho Bank. However, “markets will be prone to more volatility."
In Europe, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.7% to 5,969 and the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.4% lower at 5,025. The DAX in Frankfurt was flat at 13,236.
On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.5%.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,234.82 after spending most of the day in positive territory. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.9% to 23,235.47 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gave up 0.2% to 24,428.23.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.9% to 2,396.48 and Sydney's ASX-S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 5,908.50. India's Sensex added 1.3% to 38,676.69. New Zealand and Bangkok advanced while Singapore and Jakarta declined.
Global markets have recovered most of this year's losses, but that was based largely on strong gains for tech stocks while other companies are lower.
Forecasters warn the stock price recovery might be too big and too early to be supported by uncertain economic activity as coronavirus infection numbers rise in the United States, Brazil and some other countries. Some governments have re-imposed anti-disease controls that hamper business.
On Wednesday, Apple, Amazon and other U.S. tech companies that had lost momentum late last week all regained some ground.
The Dow climbed 1.6% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 2.7%. It had dropped 10% over the previous three days.
The U.S. Congress is at an impasse on whether to approve a new economic aid package after additional unemployment benefits ran out. The Senate is due to vote this week on a Republican-proposed package but it has little chance of passage because Democrats want more aid.
A Senate vote this week on a trimmed-down relief package proposed by Republicans has only a slim chance of passage as Democrats insist on more sweeping aid.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 52 cents to $37.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.29 on Wednesday to settle at $38.05. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 43 cents to $40.36 per barrel in London. It added $1.01 the previous session to $40.79.
The dollar declined to 106.13 Japanese yen from Wednesday's 106.18. The euro gained to $1.1839 from $1.1823.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.
MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.
Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.
This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".