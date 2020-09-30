Stocks climb on Wall Street on hopes for deal on stimulus

People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A woman wearing face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man looks at screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Stocks are mixed Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Asia as investors wait for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
In this May 26, 2020 file photo, a historic marker for Wall Street is shown in New York's financial district. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Tuesday, Sept. 29 as the market cooled off following a rally the day before and as investors waited for the presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. Banks and industrial companies had some of the biggest losses shortly after the opening bell Tuesday, while several big technology and communications companies were higher. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as traders hope that the White House and Congress can break a logjam on delivering more badly needed stimulus for an economy ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the early going Wednesday, but it’s still headed for its first losing month since March. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a CNBC conference he was hopeful about striking a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The gains came after a chaotic and acrimonious first debate between President Donald Trump and Democractic challenger Joe Biden. Treasury yields rose.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: AP’s earlier story appears below.
World stock markets and U.S. futures were mostly lower on Wednesday after the debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
There was scant sign the clash did much to sway investors. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Wednesday, while upbeat manufacturing data lifted shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Investors remain cautious with COVID-19 infections on the rise again in the U.S. and elsewhere. The Trump-Biden debate occurred as coronavirus deaths worldwide have surpassed 1 million. Many millions of people worldwide are jobless.
Germany's DAX fell 0.5% to 12,760 after a report showed the unemployment rate in Europe's largest economy ticked down in September. The CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.6% to 4,803 and the FTSE 100 in Britain edged 0.2% lower to 5,883.
U.S. futures dropped, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.7% and that for the Dow industrials falling 0.6%.
A survey of Chinese manufacturers, t he Caixin manufacturing purchasing manager's index, showed economic activity accelerating further in September as businesses recovered from the downturn earlier this year due to the pandemic.
The Caixin manufacturing PMI slipped to 53.0 from 53.1 in August, on a 100-point scale. China's official manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5 from 51.0, its highest level in two years.
“The economic recovery has picked up pace with supply and both domestic as well as overseas demand improving," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8% to 23,459.05, but fell back from a 2.1% gain earlier in the day. The Shanghai Composite index gave up its early advance, falling 0.2% to 3,218.05.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 1.5% to 23,185.12, while the S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 2.3% to 5,815.90. Markets were closed in South Korea.
The debate's likely impact on markets, if any, was unclear. The atmosphere was antagonistic, as to be expected, but for voters still undecided about who’d better handle the multiple crises that have beset the nation, the faceoff may not have offered anything new.
“Markets have remained calm as no policy surprises have emerged from the debate so far," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda wrote in a report.
“My initial thoughts are the debate will not move the needle on the Democrat lead in the national polls," he said. “The real race this election, is for the U.S. Senate, and not the presidency, and whether the Republicans can block a Biden economic agenda, or whether the Democrats have a clear road ahead via control of both houses and the presidency."
Congress still is arguing over the size of a new economic support package after additional unemployment benefits expired. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have agreed to hold another round of stimulus talks. However, with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Congress has redirected much of its attention to President Trump's nominee to replace her.
The last major U.S. jobs report before the election will come out on Friday. It is a key indicator or how businesses are faring but also politically important for both GOP and Democratic messaging heading into the election. Economists expect 850,000 jobs were created in September, with an unemployment rate of 8.2%.
In energy markets, U.S. crude fell 25 cents to $39.04 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 34 cents to $41.22 per barrel.
In currency trading, the dollar strengthened to 105.72 Japanese yen from 105.64 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.1712 from $1.1744.
7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter
Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.
Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.
The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend.
Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.
In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.
Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.
View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".