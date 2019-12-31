Log in

Stocks close out their best year since 2013; S&P 500 index gains 28.9%, led by huge gains in technology companies

Posted on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 By The Associated Press

Stocks close out their best year since 2013; S&P 500 index gains 28.9%, led by huge gains in technology companies.


More on MarketBeat
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel