Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings





























Stocks edged mostly higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,176 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Banks and communications stocks led the gains. Bank of America rose 1% and the parent company of Facebook gained 2.4%.

A broad variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending for goods and services also made solid gains. Dollar Tree jumped 13.4% following reports that activist investor Mantle Ridge plans to push the discount retailer to take measures to increase its stock value.

Amazon rose 0.8% and Etsy rose 2.1%.

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.6% and weighed down energy companies. Occidental Petroleum fell 1%.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.60% from 1.58% late Friday.

Investors will get an update on the health of the retail sector this week as several big retailers report their latest quarterly results. Home Depot and Walmart will report on Tuesday, followed by Target on Wednesday and Macy's on Thursday.

Wall Street will also get a broader view on spending trends when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report on Tuesday.

Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is crimping business operations or consumer spending. Businesses have had to raise prices on a variety of goods to offset higher raw materials costs and are facing a wide range of supply chain problems. Consumers have so far taken price increases in stride, but analysts are concerned that they could start to pull back on spending because of the persistently rising inflation.

Discouraging reports on inflation from the Labor Department last week tripped up the broader market and sent major indexes to their first weekly loss in six weeks.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.