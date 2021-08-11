Stocks edge higher, pushing further into record territory

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, edging major indexes a little past the record highs they set a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Stocks were mostly higher in midday trading Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day earlier on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 11:33 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172 points, or 0.5%, to 35,437 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.5%.

Banks made some of the strongest gains as bond yields edged higher, which benefits banks because it allows them to charge higher interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.36% from 1.34% late Tuesday. Bank of America rose 1.7%.

Industrial stocks also made solid gains and helped counter a drop in technology and health care companies.

Traders got a dose of decent economic news Wednesday. A report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Year over year, consumer prices have increased a substantial 5.4%.

While the headline figures may seem bad, most of the rise in consumer prices has been tied to very specific goods that are not expected to impact the long-term health of the economy, like used cars, building materials and hotel rooms. These items came into short supply during the pandemic, and the increased economic activity has made prices for those items rise faster than usual.

The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said it believes any increase in inflation would be temporary and largely a result of the supply disruptions that happened because of the pandemic.

Investors had a mix of earnings and corporate news to review. Coinbase, a platform where traders can buy and sell digital currencies like Bitcoin, rose 7% after reporting strong growth in the last quarter.

Southwest Airlines initially fell but stabilized after saying it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections spread. Major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines all wobbled between small gains and losses.

Weight-loss program operator WW International plunged 27% after reporting disappointing second-quarter financial results, while hamburger chain Wendy's rose 4% after raising its profit forecast for the year and increasing its dividend.

Online auction and retail giant eBay will report its results after the closing bell Wednesday.

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report from Washington.

Should you invest $1,000 in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Southwest Airlines (LUV)2.1$51.22+0.2%N/A-18.69Buy$58.98
United Airlines (UAL)2.0$47.83+0.3%N/A-2.61Hold$56.29
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.5$40.81+0.9%N/A-3.89Buy$50.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.