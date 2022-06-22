Stocks edge higher, remain turbulent amid recession worries

×
S&P 500   3,772.94 (+0.22%)
DOW   30,560.41 (+0.10%)
QQQ   282.19 (+0.39%)
AAPL   135.80 (-0.05%)
MSFT   254.33 (+0.23%)
META   158.55 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,246.86 (+0.72%)
AMZN   109.39 (+0.65%)
TSLA   716.82 (+0.80%)
NVDA   163.70 (-1.18%)
NIO   22.56 (-0.44%)
BABA   105.24 (-1.08%)
AMD   83.97 (+0.21%)
MU   56.18 (-1.09%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.01%)
T   20.43 (+2.35%)
GE   64.83 (-1.40%)
F   11.50 (+0.35%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.84%)
AMC   12.86 (+2.88%)
PFE   48.91 (+1.66%)
PYPL   73.12 (+1.04%)
NFLX   178.19 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   3,772.94 (+0.22%)
DOW   30,560.41 (+0.10%)
QQQ   282.19 (+0.39%)
AAPL   135.80 (-0.05%)
MSFT   254.33 (+0.23%)
META   158.55 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,246.86 (+0.72%)
AMZN   109.39 (+0.65%)
TSLA   716.82 (+0.80%)
NVDA   163.70 (-1.18%)
NIO   22.56 (-0.44%)
BABA   105.24 (-1.08%)
AMD   83.97 (+0.21%)
MU   56.18 (-1.09%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.01%)
T   20.43 (+2.35%)
GE   64.83 (-1.40%)
F   11.50 (+0.35%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.84%)
AMC   12.86 (+2.88%)
PFE   48.91 (+1.66%)
PYPL   73.12 (+1.04%)
NFLX   178.19 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   3,772.94 (+0.22%)
DOW   30,560.41 (+0.10%)
QQQ   282.19 (+0.39%)
AAPL   135.80 (-0.05%)
MSFT   254.33 (+0.23%)
META   158.55 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,246.86 (+0.72%)
AMZN   109.39 (+0.65%)
TSLA   716.82 (+0.80%)
NVDA   163.70 (-1.18%)
NIO   22.56 (-0.44%)
BABA   105.24 (-1.08%)
AMD   83.97 (+0.21%)
MU   56.18 (-1.09%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.01%)
T   20.43 (+2.35%)
GE   64.83 (-1.40%)
F   11.50 (+0.35%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.84%)
AMC   12.86 (+2.88%)
PFE   48.91 (+1.66%)
PYPL   73.12 (+1.04%)
NFLX   178.19 (+4.26%)
S&P 500   3,772.94 (+0.22%)
DOW   30,560.41 (+0.10%)
QQQ   282.19 (+0.39%)
AAPL   135.80 (-0.05%)
MSFT   254.33 (+0.23%)
META   158.55 (+0.96%)
GOOGL   2,246.86 (+0.72%)
AMZN   109.39 (+0.65%)
TSLA   716.82 (+0.80%)
NVDA   163.70 (-1.18%)
NIO   22.56 (-0.44%)
BABA   105.24 (-1.08%)
AMD   83.97 (+0.21%)
MU   56.18 (-1.09%)
CGC   3.41 (-2.01%)
T   20.43 (+2.35%)
GE   64.83 (-1.40%)
F   11.50 (+0.35%)
DIS   94.07 (+0.84%)
AMC   12.86 (+2.88%)
PFE   48.91 (+1.66%)
PYPL   73.12 (+1.04%)
NFLX   178.19 (+4.26%)

Stocks edge higher, remain turbulent amid recession worries

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, June 22, as sharp drops in crude oil prices pull energy companies lower. Big technology stocks were also lower, but major indexes were still holding on to gains for the week. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned slighlty higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, shaking off an early loss. Markets remained turbulent amid concerns about inflation and whether rising interest rates will help or hinder the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:01 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.2%, to 30,595 and the Nasdaq rose 0.9%.

The choppy trading follows a solid rally on Tuesday in what has been a turbulent period for the broader market, with daily and sometimes hourly swings from sharp gains to losses. The benchmark S&P 500 is currently in a bear market, which means it has dropped more than 20% from its most recent high, which was in January. It has also fallen in 10 of the last 11 weeks, but is holding on to gains so far for this week.

Much of the loss has been tied to concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to aggressively raise interest rates in order to temper inflation's impact on consumers and businesses.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the Fed’s determination to raise interest rates high enough to slow inflation, a commitment that has fanned concerns that the central bank’s fight against surging prices could tip the economy into recession. Powell is addressing Congress this week, starting with the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

“We’re not trying to provoke and don’t think that we will need to provoke a recession," Powell said. “But we do think it’s absolutely essential that we restore price stability, really for the benefit of the labor market as much as anything else.”

Powell's testimony comes a week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in nearly three decades. With inflation worsening, the Fed’s policymakers also forecast a more accelerated pace of rate hikes this year and next than they had predicted three months ago, with its key rate reaching 3.8% by the end of 2023. That would be its highest level in 15 years.


The Fed’s moves are happening as some discouraging signals have emerged about the economy, including sagging spending at retailers and soured consumer sentiment. The worries over inflation and interest rates have been worsened by a spike in energy and other key commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Record high gas prices have been taking a bigger bite out of consumers' wallets and prompting a slowdown in spending elsewhere. That has prompted President Joe Biden to call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months, a move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump.

Inflation is at a four-decade high in the U.S. and has been prompting businesses to raise prices on everything from food to clothing. Consumer spending remained strong through most of the pandemic, but has been falling amid tighter pressure from inflation. Inflation is hitting records globally. Britain’s inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May.

Solid gains from big technology and health care companies helped offset steep losses from energy companies. Microsoft rose 1.2% and Eli Lilly rose 2.3%. U.S. crude oil prices fell 4.7%. Chevron fell 3.4%.

Bond yields fell sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.14% from 3.30% late Tuesday. Markets in Europe and Asia also fell.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.