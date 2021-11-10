Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech





Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday, pulled down by losses in big technology and communications companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 11:39 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 36,279 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Losses from technology companies weighed on the market. Apple fell 1.3% and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices shed 4.2%. Big communications companies also slipped. Google's parent, Alphabet, fell 1.2%. Facebook parent Meta fell 1%.

Companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground. General Motors rose 2% and Under Armour rose 1.8%.

Investors were given another disappointing update on rising inflation. The Labor Department reported that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The jump in inflation was hotter than economists expected and follows a report on Tuesday that wholesale prices jumped 8.6% in October, matching a record annual gain.

Bond yields rose significantly following the latest report on consumer prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52% from 1.43% late Tuesday.

The broader market is showing signs of cooling after weeks of solid gains as Wall Street continues to grapple with the impact from persistent rising inflation. Investors are also trying to gauge how different industries will benefit as the pandemic subsides.

“It’s a fight between growth and value and neither one is really getting the upper hand lately,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “You're going to have a decent market until year end and at some point, you’ll see folks really starting to try to position themselves for what they think 2022 could look like.”

Rising inflation has been a key concern for investors as they gauge the pace of the economic recovery and prepare for the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its bond purchases, which have helped maintain low interest rates.

Companies are facing higher prices on raw materials, along with supply chain problems that threaten to hurt earnings growth. Consumers are facing higher prices for a wide range of products, and that has raised concerns that a potential pullback in spending could stunt the recovery.

The latest round of corporate earnings allayed some of those fears as many companies managed to report solid results.

DoorDash soared 15% after reporting surprisingly strong third-quarter revenue and announcing that it is buying Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises, expanding its reach into Europe and other markets. Entertainment giant Walt Disney will report results after the closing bell.

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.