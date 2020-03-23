S&P 500   2,237.40 (-99.65%)
DOW   18,591.93 (-3.04%)
QQQ   170.46 (-0.14%)
AAPL   224.37 (-2.12%)
FB   148.10 (-1.09%)
MSFT   135.98 (-1.00%)
AMZN   1,902.83 (+3.07%)
CGC   12.50 (+5.66%)
NVDA   212.69 (+3.37%)
MU   38.25 (+5.93%)
AMD   41.64 (+5.12%)
T   26.77 (-5.91%)
ACB   0.68 (-6.83%)
F   4.01 (-7.39%)
NFLX   360.27 (+8.24%)
DIS   85.76 (-0.26%)
Stocks end a bumpy day lower, despite more aid from the Fed, as virus aid package stalls in Congress again; Dow off 3%

Posted on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

