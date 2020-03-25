Stocks end higher a day after historic rally, but gains fade on signs virus aid bill could be delayed; S&P 500 rises 1% Posted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks end higher a day after historic rally, but gains fade on signs virus aid bill could be delayed; S&P 500 rises 1%. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week These Upgrades Are Your Signal To BuyHow to Find Undervalued StocksJPMorgan: Stay-at-Home Stocks Make a Great Buy Right Now3 Stocks Ready For a Dead Cat BounceAT&T Is A High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Trading At An Ultra-Deep DiscountGoldman Sachs Issues Out-of-Nowhere Upgrade to Boeing (BA)A Rebound Is Coming, Here’s Why It’s Going To Be A Strong OneV-Shaped Recovery: Fact or Fiction?The World of Leveraged ETFsScalping 103: Short Selling Stocks Recent Articles 3 Stocks Well Positioned to Come Out StrongHere’s Why Social Distancing Makes Snapchat (SNAP) Stock a BuyThe TJX Companies Is A Buy After UpgradeIs Apple (AAPL) Stock Worth a Look Right Now?3 Stocks Ready For a Dead Cat BounceA Rebound Is Coming, Here’s Why It’s Going To Be A Strong OneRetail Stocks Break New Ground On Worst Month EverV-Shaped Recovery: Fact or Fiction?AT&T Is A High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Trading At An Ultra-Deep DiscountGoldman Sachs Issues Out-of-Nowhere Upgrade to Boeing (BA) Search Headlines: