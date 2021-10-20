Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

S&P 500   4,536.19 (+0.37%)
DOW   35,609.34 (+0.43%)
QQQ   374.98 (-0.13%)
AAPL   149.26 (+0.34%)
MSFT   307.41 (-0.27%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,835.38 (-1.02%)
TSLA   865.80 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,415.06 (-0.84%)
NVDA   221.03 (-0.84%)
BABA   177.18 (+0.10%)
NIO   39.78 (-0.62%)
CGC   14.11 (-1.60%)
GE   106.00 (+1.21%)
AMD   116.39 (+0.05%)
MU   68.27 (+1.04%)
T   25.91 (+1.25%)
F   16.04 (+4.02%)
ACB   7.66 (+2.82%)
DIS   170.55 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.80 (+1.69%)
BA   216.17 (+0.09%)
AMC   40.88 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,536.19 (+0.37%)
DOW   35,609.34 (+0.43%)
QQQ   374.98 (-0.13%)
AAPL   149.26 (+0.34%)
MSFT   307.41 (-0.27%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,835.38 (-1.02%)
TSLA   865.80 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,415.06 (-0.84%)
NVDA   221.03 (-0.84%)
BABA   177.18 (+0.10%)
NIO   39.78 (-0.62%)
CGC   14.11 (-1.60%)
GE   106.00 (+1.21%)
AMD   116.39 (+0.05%)
MU   68.27 (+1.04%)
T   25.91 (+1.25%)
F   16.04 (+4.02%)
ACB   7.66 (+2.82%)
DIS   170.55 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.80 (+1.69%)
BA   216.17 (+0.09%)
AMC   40.88 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,536.19 (+0.37%)
DOW   35,609.34 (+0.43%)
QQQ   374.98 (-0.13%)
AAPL   149.26 (+0.34%)
MSFT   307.41 (-0.27%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,835.38 (-1.02%)
TSLA   865.80 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,415.06 (-0.84%)
NVDA   221.03 (-0.84%)
BABA   177.18 (+0.10%)
NIO   39.78 (-0.62%)
CGC   14.11 (-1.60%)
GE   106.00 (+1.21%)
AMD   116.39 (+0.05%)
MU   68.27 (+1.04%)
T   25.91 (+1.25%)
F   16.04 (+4.02%)
ACB   7.66 (+2.82%)
DIS   170.55 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.80 (+1.69%)
BA   216.17 (+0.09%)
AMC   40.88 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,536.19 (+0.37%)
DOW   35,609.34 (+0.43%)
QQQ   374.98 (-0.13%)
AAPL   149.26 (+0.34%)
MSFT   307.41 (-0.27%)
FB   340.78 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   2,835.38 (-1.02%)
TSLA   865.80 (+0.18%)
AMZN   3,415.06 (-0.84%)
NVDA   221.03 (-0.84%)
BABA   177.18 (+0.10%)
NIO   39.78 (-0.62%)
CGC   14.11 (-1.60%)
GE   106.00 (+1.21%)
AMD   116.39 (+0.05%)
MU   68.27 (+1.04%)
T   25.91 (+1.25%)
F   16.04 (+4.02%)
ACB   7.66 (+2.82%)
DIS   170.55 (-0.37%)
PFE   42.80 (+1.69%)
BA   216.17 (+0.09%)
AMC   40.88 (+0.20%)

Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up about 0.1%. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Solid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 to the brink of another record high.

The market has been gaining ground as investors shift their focus to the latest round of corporate earnings. Stocks have been choppy for weeks as rising inflation and lackluster economic data raised concerns about the path ahead for the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19. It's the sixth straight gain for the benchmark index and puts it less than a point from the all-time high it set on Sept. 2.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34. The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,121.68.

“The reason we’re seeing this rally over the last week is that company earnings are looking really good,” said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. “Most companies are managing inflationary pressures and pricing issues and that’s helping to alleviate concerns about overvaluation and inflation.”

Wall Street cheered solid earnings from a variety of health care companies. Abbott Laboratories, which makes infant formula, medical devices and drugs, rose 3.3% after handily beating analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. Health insurer Anthem rose 7.7% after also reporting strong financial results. Technology stocks lagged the broader market.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65% from 1.63% late Tuesday.

Netflix fell 2.2% after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates.

PayPal fell 4.9% following reports that it is considering buying digital pinboard and shopping tool Pinterest, which jumped 12.8%.

The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time. The gains came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest report cards from companies as they try to get a clearer understanding of how rising inflation and the lingering threat from COVID-19 will affect the economy.

A key concern remains supply chain disruptions and rising materials costs cutting into profits for many companies. Higher costs for companies could mean higher prices for consumers, which could threaten spending that is supporting the recovery.

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes fell 5.7% after reporting weak third-quarter financial results, partly because of supply chain problems and higher costs. Brinker International, which operates Chili’s Grill & Bar, fell 9.7% after its fiscal first-quarter profit fell far short of analysts’ forecasts as it faces higher commodity and labor costs.

Investors seem to be taking the impact from rising inflation on companies in stride, said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments.

“Without big surprises on the downside, or something really outsized, the bulls are overtaking the bears,” he said.

Rising inflation has also put a sharper focus on the Federal Reserve and its plans to start trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The central bank maintained through most of the year that inflation would likely be temporary and tied to the economic recovery, but it has grown more concerned about rising inflation persisting.

Railroad operator CSX gained ground in after-hours trading after reporting solid financial results, while Tesla slipped after reporting its results.

There are still several large companies on deck to release their earnings this week. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Union Pacific will report on Thursday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Abbott Laboratories right now?

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$865.80+0.2%N/A450.94Hold$627.13
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)2.9$123.31+3.3%1.46%34.74Buy$131.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.