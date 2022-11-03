Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

S&P 500   3,719.89 (-1.06%)
DOW   32,001.25 (-0.46%)
QQQ   260.66 (-1.89%)
AAPL   138.65 (-4.40%)
MSFT   214.42 (-2.58%)
META   88.86 (-1.86%)
GOOGL   83.53 (-3.96%)
AMZN   89.33 (-3.03%)
TSLA   215.01 (+0.01%)
NVDA   134.26 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.90 (+4.32%)
BABA   65.29 (+0.91%)
AMD   60.05 (+2.42%)
T   18.16 (-1.47%)
MU   53.48 (+0.06%)
CGC   3.44 (+6.50%)
F   13.26 (+1.53%)
GE   78.46 (+1.37%)
DIS   99.26 (-2.51%)
AMC   5.71 (-1.72%)
PYPL   77.36 (-2.63%)
PFE   46.56 (-1.08%)
NFLX   269.58 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,719.89 (-1.06%)
DOW   32,001.25 (-0.46%)
QQQ   260.66 (-1.89%)
AAPL   138.65 (-4.40%)
MSFT   214.42 (-2.58%)
META   88.86 (-1.86%)
GOOGL   83.53 (-3.96%)
AMZN   89.33 (-3.03%)
TSLA   215.01 (+0.01%)
NVDA   134.26 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.90 (+4.32%)
BABA   65.29 (+0.91%)
AMD   60.05 (+2.42%)
T   18.16 (-1.47%)
MU   53.48 (+0.06%)
CGC   3.44 (+6.50%)
F   13.26 (+1.53%)
GE   78.46 (+1.37%)
DIS   99.26 (-2.51%)
AMC   5.71 (-1.72%)
PYPL   77.36 (-2.63%)
PFE   46.56 (-1.08%)
NFLX   269.58 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,719.89 (-1.06%)
DOW   32,001.25 (-0.46%)
QQQ   260.66 (-1.89%)
AAPL   138.65 (-4.40%)
MSFT   214.42 (-2.58%)
META   88.86 (-1.86%)
GOOGL   83.53 (-3.96%)
AMZN   89.33 (-3.03%)
TSLA   215.01 (+0.01%)
NVDA   134.26 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.90 (+4.32%)
BABA   65.29 (+0.91%)
AMD   60.05 (+2.42%)
T   18.16 (-1.47%)
MU   53.48 (+0.06%)
CGC   3.44 (+6.50%)
F   13.26 (+1.53%)
GE   78.46 (+1.37%)
DIS   99.26 (-2.51%)
AMC   5.71 (-1.72%)
PYPL   77.36 (-2.63%)
PFE   46.56 (-1.08%)
NFLX   269.58 (-1.25%)
S&P 500   3,719.89 (-1.06%)
DOW   32,001.25 (-0.46%)
QQQ   260.66 (-1.89%)
AAPL   138.65 (-4.40%)
MSFT   214.42 (-2.58%)
META   88.86 (-1.86%)
GOOGL   83.53 (-3.96%)
AMZN   89.33 (-3.03%)
TSLA   215.01 (+0.01%)
NVDA   134.26 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.90 (+4.32%)
BABA   65.29 (+0.91%)
AMD   60.05 (+2.42%)
T   18.16 (-1.47%)
MU   53.48 (+0.06%)
CGC   3.44 (+6.50%)
F   13.26 (+1.53%)
GE   78.46 (+1.37%)
DIS   99.26 (-2.51%)
AMC   5.71 (-1.72%)
PYPL   77.36 (-2.63%)
PFE   46.56 (-1.08%)
NFLX   269.58 (-1.25%)

Stocks end lower as the Fed continues to fight inflation

Thu., November 3, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, Nov. 3, and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Stocks slipped on Wall Street and Treasury yields again rose to multiyear highs a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also fell. Technology stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which tends to track expectations for future Fed moves, rose to its highest level since 2007. Higher Treasury yields have helped push mortgage rates sharply higher this year. The Bank of England made its biggest rate hike in three decades.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are down on Wall Street and Treasury yields are again bumping up against multiyear highs Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve indicated that its fight against inflation is far from over.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:44 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was roughly split between gainers and losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 42 points, or 0.1%, to 32,106. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.12% from 4.09% late Wednesday. Bond yields are hovering around multiyear highs as the Fed raises interest rates. That has prompted mortgage rates to more than double this year and it continues putting pressure on stocks. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track market expectations of future Fed action, rose to 4.72% from 4.61%

The Fed on Wednesday added another jumbo rate increase and suggested that the pace of rate hikes may slow. The central bank also indicated that interest rates might need to ultimately go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades.

The central bank's latest three-quarters of a percentage point raise brings short-term interest rates to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Wall Street is evenly split on whether the central bank ultimately raises rates to a range of 5% to 5.25% or 5.25% to 5.50% next year.


Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, they also make stocks look less appealing compared to lower-risk assets like bonds and CDs.

Stubbornly hot inflation has been prompting central banks around the world to also raise interest rates. On Thursday, the Bank of England announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades. The increase is the Bank of England’s eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

European and Asian markets closed mostly lower.

Technology and communication services stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple fell 3.6% and Warner Bros. Discovery slid 6.7%.

Those losses kept gains in industrial, energy and other sectors in check. Boeing jumped 6.7% and Marathon Petroleum rose 3%.

Investors had been hoping for economic data signaling that the Fed might ease up on rate increases. The fear is that the Fed will go too far in slowing the economy and bring on a recession.

Hotter-than-expected data from the employment sector this week has so far signaled that the Fed has to remain aggressive. On Friday, Wall Street will get a broader monthly employment update from the U.S. government.

Wall Street has also been closely watching the latest company earnings reports. The reports have been mixed and many companies have warned that inflation will likely continue pressuring operations.

Booking Holdings rose 4.3% after reporting strong third-quarter financial results. Robinhood Markets climbed 10% after the investing app operator reported third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 6.5% after giving investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

——

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Should you invest $1,000 in QUALCOMM right now?

Before you consider QUALCOMM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QUALCOMM wasn't on the list.

While QUALCOMM currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
3.5186 of 5 stars		$104.22-7.4%2.88%9.23Moderate Buy$187.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.