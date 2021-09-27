Stocks end mixed as losses for Big Tech weigh on market

S&P 500   4,443.11 (-0.28%)
DOW   34,869.37 (+0.21%)
QQQ   369.99 (-0.89%)
AAPL   145.21 (-1.16%)
MSFT   294.00 (-1.79%)
FB   353.58 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   2,822.56 (-0.76%)
TSLA   789.29 (+1.92%)
AMZN   3,400.94 (-0.72%)
NVDA   216.30 (-2.04%)
BABA   149.90 (+3.32%)
NIO   36.66 (+3.62%)
CGC   14.71 (+5.75%)
GE   105.36 (+1.50%)
MU   75.03 (+1.32%)
AMD   108.16 (+2.23%)
T   27.41 (+1.03%)
F   14.16 (+2.76%)
ACB   6.32 (+6.22%)
DIS   178.20 (+1.25%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.89%)
BA   223.71 (+1.05%)
BAC   43.26 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   4,443.11 (-0.28%)
DOW   34,869.37 (+0.21%)
QQQ   369.99 (-0.89%)
AAPL   145.21 (-1.16%)
MSFT   294.00 (-1.79%)
FB   353.58 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   2,822.56 (-0.76%)
TSLA   789.29 (+1.92%)
AMZN   3,400.94 (-0.72%)
NVDA   216.30 (-2.04%)
BABA   149.90 (+3.32%)
NIO   36.66 (+3.62%)
CGC   14.71 (+5.75%)
GE   105.36 (+1.50%)
MU   75.03 (+1.32%)
AMD   108.16 (+2.23%)
T   27.41 (+1.03%)
F   14.16 (+2.76%)
ACB   6.32 (+6.22%)
DIS   178.20 (+1.25%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.89%)
BA   223.71 (+1.05%)
BAC   43.26 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   4,443.11 (-0.28%)
DOW   34,869.37 (+0.21%)
QQQ   369.99 (-0.89%)
AAPL   145.21 (-1.16%)
MSFT   294.00 (-1.79%)
FB   353.58 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   2,822.56 (-0.76%)
TSLA   789.29 (+1.92%)
AMZN   3,400.94 (-0.72%)
NVDA   216.30 (-2.04%)
BABA   149.90 (+3.32%)
NIO   36.66 (+3.62%)
CGC   14.71 (+5.75%)
GE   105.36 (+1.50%)
MU   75.03 (+1.32%)
AMD   108.16 (+2.23%)
T   27.41 (+1.03%)
F   14.16 (+2.76%)
ACB   6.32 (+6.22%)
DIS   178.20 (+1.25%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.89%)
BA   223.71 (+1.05%)
BAC   43.26 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   4,443.11 (-0.28%)
DOW   34,869.37 (+0.21%)
QQQ   369.99 (-0.89%)
AAPL   145.21 (-1.16%)
MSFT   294.00 (-1.79%)
FB   353.58 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   2,822.56 (-0.76%)
TSLA   789.29 (+1.92%)
AMZN   3,400.94 (-0.72%)
NVDA   216.30 (-2.04%)
BABA   149.90 (+3.32%)
NIO   36.66 (+3.62%)
CGC   14.71 (+5.75%)
GE   105.36 (+1.50%)
MU   75.03 (+1.32%)
AMD   108.16 (+2.23%)
T   27.41 (+1.03%)
F   14.16 (+2.76%)
ACB   6.32 (+6.22%)
DIS   178.20 (+1.25%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.89%)
BA   223.71 (+1.05%)
BAC   43.26 (+2.66%)

Stocks end mixed as losses for Big Tech weigh on market

Monday, September 27, 2021 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 19, 2021. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 as gains for banks and energy companies are checked by drops in the technology sector. The S&P 500 was off 0.4% in the early going, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%, however, and a measure of small-company stocks was also higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

Wall Street's major stock indexes ended mixed Monday as losses by technology and health care companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after spending much of the day essentially flat. The pullback ended a three-day winning streak for the benchmark index, which last week notched its first weekly gain in three weeks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.2% gain. Small company stocks fared better than the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.5% higher.

Bond yields moved broadly higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.49% from 1.46% late Friday. It was at 1.31% a week ago, as market jitters drove investors to shift money into bonds, which lowers their yield, but have been climbing since Tuesday.

Banks made solid gains as the 10-year Treasury yield rose. The yield influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, so when it rises it allows lenders to charge higher rates. Bank of America gained 2.7%.

“The story now is higher bond yields and what areas of the (stock) market benefit,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

The S&P 500 fell 12.37 points to 4,443.11, the Nasdaq dropped 77.73 points to 14,969.97 and the Dow gained 71.37 points to 34,869.37. The Russell 2000 picked up 32.93 points to 2,281, a sign that investors are still confident about future economic growth.

Markets have had a choppy month so far and the S&P 500 is on pace to shed 1.8% in September, which would mark the first monthly loss since January. Investors have been trying to gauge just how much room the economy has to grow amid waves of COVID-19 crimping consumer spending and job growth while inflation remains a concern.

The economic recovery started strong in 2021, but analysts and economists have been tempering their forecasts for the rest of the year. In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May. However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Consumer spending has been the key driver for the economic recovery and it has been crimped in part by rising cases of COVID-19 because of the highly contagious delta variant. Investors will get a glimpse into how that could continue to play out on Tuesday when The Conference Board releases its consumer confidence index for September.

Wall Street has been facing an otherwise quiet period for corporate news as companies prepare to start reporting their latest quarterly results in the next few weeks. The next round of corporate statements could give investors a better sense of the actual impact supply chain and labor disruptions are having on sales and profits.

Microsoft fell 1.7% and Apple gave back 1.1% as tech stocks helped drag down the S&P 500. The technology sector, which carries an outsized weight within the index, fell 1% overall.

Health care stocks also weighed on the market. Moderna dropped 5% and Abbot Laboratories lost 3.1%.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 2% and supported gains for energy stocks. Exxon Mobil rose 3%.

Bank stocks have responded to the surge in bond yields. The KBW Bank Index has risen more than 9% in four days.

The exception Monday was Wells Fargo, which fell 0.8%. The bank settled its latest legal headache by agreeing to pay $37 million over allegations overcharged customers using its foreign exchange services.

The bank has been entangled in numerous scandals the past few years and is still operating under an order from the Federal Reserve that keeps Wells from growing any larger. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts issued a letter this month calling for Wells Fargo to be broken up, citing the bank’s inability to resolve its problems.

Markets in Europe edged higher while Asian markets were mixed.

___

AP Business Writer Ken Sweet contributed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo & Company right now?

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)2.5$43.26+2.7%1.66%14.47Buy$40.54
Microsoft (MSFT)3.2$294.00-1.8%0.76%36.52Buy$325.44
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.4$47.58-0.7%1.68%13.63Buy$47.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.