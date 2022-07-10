×
Stocks Enjoy Reprieve During Holiday-Shortened Week

Last updated on Sunday, July 10, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Markets began the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, as investors kept a wary eye on the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields, which made brief inversions in the early afternoon on Tuesday. On Wednesday, stocks closed marginally higher, as Wall Street kept a close watch on rising Big Tech and the Federal Reserve’s note to expect a 50- or 75-basis point hike at its next meeting. By Thursday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) logged its longest daily win streak since March, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) registered notable gains of their own. As of this writing, the three major indexes are eyeing more daily wins, with weekly closes also in the black.

Top Big Tech Headlines

Tech stocks were drawing attention after Independence Day. HP (HPQ) returned from the holiday weekend to log a fifth-straight daily loss, after Evercore ISI downgraded the security to "in line" from "outperform," with a price-target cut to $36. Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (TSLA) also received a bear note after issuing disappointing delivery data. 

In other news, Fastly's (FSLY) recent rally could soon be cut short, according to this historically bearish trendline. What's more, the Washington Post reported TSLA CEO Elon Musk's buyout of social media name Twitter (TWTR) is in "serious jeopardy," prompting a price-target cut from Wedbush.

Inflation Data in Focus as Q3 Kicks Into High Gear

Next week will bring a slew of economic indicators for investors to unpack, with a major focus on key inflation data. Specifically, June's consumer price index (CPI) and inflation expectations are due out. It will also be a big earnings week for the financial sector, with some other names set to report as well, including Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Before then, find out how to avoid getting caught on the wrong side of the tape during the second half of 2022.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

