Stocks Enjoy Reprieve During Holiday-Shortened Week

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   3,858.86 (-1.04%)
DOW   31,189.90 (-0.47%)
QQQ   289.48 (-1.99%)
AAPL   144.45 (-1.76%)
MSFT   263.07 (-1.71%)
META   162.99 (-4.62%)
GOOGL   2,328.37 (-2.46%)
AMZN   111.90 (-3.15%)
TSLA   720.30 (-4.25%)
NVDA   150.92 (-4.71%)
NIO   21.03 (-6.95%)
BABA   110.34 (-8.73%)
AMD   76.42 (-3.69%)
MU   58.07 (-1.81%)
CGC   2.43 (-7.25%)
T   20.74 (-0.29%)
GE   62.16 (-1.72%)
F   11.48 (-1.20%)
DIS   94.13 (-1.80%)
AMC   14.60 (-0.41%)
PFE   53.26 (+0.17%)
PYPL   70.72 (-3.69%)
NFLX   179.48 (-4.01%)

Stocks Enjoy Reprieve During Holiday-Shortened Week

Last updated on Monday, July 11, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Markets began the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, as investors kept a wary eye on the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields, which made brief inversions in the early afternoon on Tuesday. On Wednesday, stocks closed marginally higher, as Wall Street kept a close watch on rising Big Tech and the Federal Reserve’s note to expect a 50- or 75-basis point hike at its next meeting. By Thursday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) logged its longest daily win streak since March, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) registered notable gains of their own. As of this writing, the three major indexes are eyeing more daily wins, with weekly closes also in the black.

Top Big Tech Headlines

Tech stocks were drawing attention after Independence Day. HP (HPQ) returned from the holiday weekend to log a fifth-straight daily loss, after Evercore ISI downgraded the security to "in line" from "outperform," with a price-target cut to $36. Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (TSLA) also received a bear note after issuing disappointing delivery data. 

In other news, Fastly's (FSLY) recent rally could soon be cut short, according to this historically bearish trendline. What's more, the Washington Post reported TSLA CEO Elon Musk's buyout of social media name Twitter (TWTR) is in "serious jeopardy," prompting a price-target cut from Wedbush.

Inflation Data in Focus as Q3 Kicks Into High Gear

Next week will bring a slew of economic indicators for investors to unpack, with a major focus on key inflation data. Specifically, June's consumer price index (CPI) and inflation expectations are due out. It will also be a big earnings week for the financial sector, with some other names set to report as well, including Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Before then, find out how to avoid getting caught on the wrong side of the tape during the second half of 2022.


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.