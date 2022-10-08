Stocks Eye Weekly Wins Despite Rapidly Cooling Rally

S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
The Person Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Could Be on the Cusp of an Entrepreneurial Journey — If They Play Their Cards Right
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
The Person Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Could Be on the Cusp of an Entrepreneurial Journey — If They Play Their Cards Right
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
The Person Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Could Be on the Cusp of an Entrepreneurial Journey — If They Play Their Cards Right
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes
S&P 500   3,639.66
DOW   29,296.79
QQQ   269.10
The Person Who Caught Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Could Be on the Cusp of an Entrepreneurial Journey — If They Play Their Cards Right
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect gas prices, inflation?
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/7/2022
Another month of solid US hiring suggests more big Fed hikes

Stocks Eye Weekly Wins Despite Rapidly Cooling Rally

Fri., October 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

A blowout start to a new quarter and month quickly turned sour this week. U.S. Treasury yields retreated from their highest levels in more than a decade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) reclaiming the psychologically significant 30,000 level, as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) turned in its best two-day percentage win since March 2020. That feverish rally came to an end after Wednesday's volatile session, on the heels of an upbeat ISM services index and private payrolls data for September. Jobless claims that came above expectations pushed the Dow back below 30,000 later in the week, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped its four-day losing streak and reclaimed the 30 region. Friday's jobs report and rising bond yields solidified pessimism, though the early week rally was big enough to put the major indexes on track for their first weekly win in four.


Under Analysts' Judging Gaze

Analysts took aim at several stocks this week. Morgan Stanley praised Box (BOX) on its "strong large deal momentum," while MoffettNathanson was lacking confidence in Roblox's (RBLX) Metaverse aspirations. UBS said it's time to buy the dip on Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Bernstein noted Airbnb (ABNB) may become the largest travel platform over the next five years. Meanwhile, another analyst turned bearish on Lyft (LYFT), and Splunk (SPLK) was downgraded amid a lawsuit. On a more positive note, Goldman Sachs sees plenty of upside potential in Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

The bank sector didn't escape judgement, either. Both Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) received bear notes, though the latter is historically among the best stocks to own in October. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) earned an upgrade to "buy" before earnings, however.

Deal or No Deal

Arguably one of the biggest headlines this week was Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's revival of his original Twitter (TWTR) buyout bid. Speaking of big acquisitions, South Korea-based Naver bought Poshmark (POSH) for $1.2 billion, Viasat (VSAT) sold its Link 16 tactical data business, and Myovant Sciences (MYOV) rejected Sumitomo Pharma's takeover offer.

Rumors are also floating that sports betting name DraftKings (DKNG) might be nearing a deal with Walt Disney's (DIS) ESPN. Plus, Inhibrx's (INBX) rare lung disease treatment could see fast Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) tossed Covid protocols overboard. Elsewhere, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) boasted strong electric vehicle (EV) production, and Peloton (PTON) announced a fresh round of layoffs.

Inflation Data, Fed Minutes Ahead

Next week will be packed full of inflation readings, including the producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI), as well as the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. Some big names will be trickling into the earnings confessional to boot, with Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PepsiCo (PEP), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) among them. Before then, here's what to expect of gold's multi-month selloff, and why unwinding short-term bearishness could support stocks.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.