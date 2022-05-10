S&P 500   3,975.87 (-0.39%)
DOW   32,019.32 (-0.70%)
QQQ   299.13 (+0.67%)
AAPL   153.92 (+1.22%)
MSFT   268.64 (+1.53%)
FB   197.16 (+0.48%)
GOOGL   2,283.71 (+1.49%)
AMZN   2,162.73 (-0.60%)
TSLA   789.85 (+0.35%)
NVDA   173.70 (+2.48%)
BABA   84.56 (-0.33%)
NIO   13.07 (-3.54%)
AMD   85.87 (-0.57%)
CGC   5.33 (-3.96%)
MU   68.40 (+0.69%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   71.62 (-1.85%)
F   13.12 (-1.87%)
DIS   106.55 (-0.40%)
AMC   11.75 (-6.15%)
PFE   48.90 (+0.53%)
PYPL   77.85 (-2.11%)
NFLX   175.62 (+1.46%)
Stocks fall further on Wall Street a day after big sell-off

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, May 10, as investors are tempted by lower prices a day after the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in more than a year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shed early gains and fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the market remains shaky a day after a broad sell-off.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 12:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was up as much as 1.9% in early trading. It slumped 3.2% a day earlier, hitting its lowest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328 points, or 1%, to 31,913 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, made slight gains and helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. Apple rose 0.7% and Microsoft rose 0.9%.

Bond yields eased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.95% from 3.08% late Monday.

Treasury yields have been rising and stocks have been extremely volatile recently as Wall Street adjusts to an aggressive turnaround in the Federal Reserve's policies away from supporting the economy and towards fighting inflation. The central bank is raising interest rates from historic lows to fight persistently rising inflation, which is at its highest levels in four decades.

The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from close to zero, where it sat for much of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, it indicated it will double the size of future increases.

Higher prices on raw materials, shipping and labor have been cutting into corporate financial results and forecasts. Many companies have been raising prices on everything from clothing to food, raising concerns that consumers will eventually cut spending, which would hurt economic growth.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has only increased worries about rising inflation. The conflict pushed already high oil and natural gas prices even higher, while putting more pressure on costs for key food commodities like wheat and corn. U.S. crude oil prices fell 3% on Tuesday, but are up more than 30% in 2022. Wheat prices are up more than 40% for the year.


Investors are also still reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings with mixed results. Peloton tumbled 15% as the former pandemic darling of investors reported results that were much weaker than Wall Street was expecting. Food distributor Sysco rose 6.2% after beating analysts' forecasts.

Migraine treatment developer Biohaven Pharmaceutical surged 70.5% after Pfizer said it will buy the company for $11.6 billion. Pfizer already owns a portion of the company.

Wall Street will get some more details on inflation later this week. The Labor Department on Wednesday will release its report on consumer prices for April. On Thursday, it will release its report on producer prices, or wholesale prices that impact businesses, for April.


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you're looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock.

