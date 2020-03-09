S&P 500   2,786.93 (-6.24%)
DOW   24,180.27 (-6.51%)
QQQ   197.76 (-4.93%)
AAPL   273.88 (-5.24%)
FB   171.21 (-5.46%)
MSFT   154.57 (-4.33%)
GOOGL   1,236.17 (-4.60%)
AMZN   1,840.61 (-3.18%)
BABA   195.98 (-4.23%)
GE   8.31 (-11.70%)
TSLA   632.50 (-10.09%)
AMD   44.89 (-7.61%)
ACB   1.02 (-12.82%)
F   6.03 (-7.09%)
NFLX   349.12 (-5.38%)
BAC   22.03 (-14.31%)
Stocks fall further on Wall Street as trading reopens; Major indexes are down 7% as Dow falls nearly 2,000 points

Posted on Monday, March 9th, 2020 By The Associated Press

