S&P 500   2,475.10 (-4.24%)
DOW   21,046.70 (-3.97%)
QQQ   183.73 (-3.51%)
AAPL   243.29 (-4.33%)
MSFT   153.15 (-2.89%)
GOOGL   1,109.98 (-4.47%)
AMZN   1,912.42 (-1.91%)
CGC   13.63 (-5.48%)
NVDA   251.60 (-4.55%)
BABA   187.26 (-3.71%)
MU   40.31 (-4.16%)
GE   7.20 (-9.32%)
TSLA   494.29 (-5.67%)
AMD   44.71 (-1.69%)
T   27.92 (-4.22%)
F   4.40 (-9.10%)
NFLX   362.92 (-3.16%)
BAC   19.78 (-6.83%)
GILD   72.69 (-2.77%)
PRI   83.89 (-5.69%)
DIS   94.69 (-1.98%)
Stocks fall more than 3% at open on Wall Street, following declines in Asia, Europe, as Trump warns of 'dark days' ahead

Posted on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 By The Associated Press

