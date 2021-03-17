Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed view on US economy

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People stand in front of a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Shares are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, as investors cautiously await the U.S. central bank’s latest assessment on the economy. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Stocks are mostly lower Wednesday as another surge in bond yields caused big declines in technology stocks and the broader market. Investors are cautiously awaiting remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is expected to speak later in the day on inflation and what the central bank may do to combat it.
The S&P 500 index was down 0.6% as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1.3%.
Bond yields moved upward again, after being relatively stable for more than a week. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.67% from 1.62% the day before. It's now the highest since January 2020.
Investors are betting big that the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend is also helping. But faster economic activity could also translate into some degree of inflation.
Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s economic and interest rate projections, expected later in the day. Economists expect Powell will try to convince jittery financial markets that the central bank can continue providing support without igniting inflation. Those worries have recently pushed bond yields higher.
Powell's press conference will start at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
The Fed meeting “carries the potential to either allay or heighten some of the market’s recent concern with regard to the soaring bond yields,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Rising bond yields have hurt mostly high-flying technology stocks, which soared last year and have expensive valuations. Those big tech companies were falling again Wednesday, with Apple down 2%, Tesla down 2.5% and Google's parent company Alphabet down 1%.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies, and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies will outperform the market.
Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analysts issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.
This slide show lists the 15 energy companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".