S&P 500   4,561.55 (-0.46%)
DOW   34,873.98 (-0.14%)
QQQ   367.50 (-0.49%)
AAPL   176.86 (-0.89%)
MSFT   312.84 (-0.68%)
FB   232.76 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   2,825.59 (-1.18%)
AMZN   3,342.62 (-0.72%)
TSLA   1,144.93 (-0.05%)
NVDA   263.72 (-3.61%)
BABA   111.51 (-5.10%)
AMD   108.04 (-2.25%)
CGC   7.66 (-1.42%)
MU   76.39 (-1.65%)
GE   91.74 (-0.30%)
T   24.01 (-0.70%)
F   16.43 (-1.38%)
PYPL   119.09 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   4,561.55 (-0.46%)
DOW   34,873.98 (-0.14%)
QQQ   367.50 (-0.49%)
AAPL   176.86 (-0.89%)
MSFT   312.84 (-0.68%)
FB   232.76 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   2,825.59 (-1.18%)
AMZN   3,342.62 (-0.72%)
TSLA   1,144.93 (-0.05%)
NVDA   263.72 (-3.61%)
BABA   111.51 (-5.10%)
AMD   108.04 (-2.25%)
CGC   7.66 (-1.42%)
MU   76.39 (-1.65%)
GE   91.74 (-0.30%)
T   24.01 (-0.70%)
F   16.43 (-1.38%)
PYPL   119.09 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   4,561.55 (-0.46%)
DOW   34,873.98 (-0.14%)
QQQ   367.50 (-0.49%)
AAPL   176.86 (-0.89%)
MSFT   312.84 (-0.68%)
FB   232.76 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   2,825.59 (-1.18%)
AMZN   3,342.62 (-0.72%)
TSLA   1,144.93 (-0.05%)
NVDA   263.72 (-3.61%)
BABA   111.51 (-5.10%)
AMD   108.04 (-2.25%)
CGC   7.66 (-1.42%)
MU   76.39 (-1.65%)
GE   91.74 (-0.30%)
T   24.01 (-0.70%)
F   16.43 (-1.38%)
PYPL   119.09 (-2.27%)
S&P 500   4,561.55 (-0.46%)
DOW   34,873.98 (-0.14%)
QQQ   367.50 (-0.49%)
AAPL   176.86 (-0.89%)
MSFT   312.84 (-0.68%)
FB   232.76 (-0.48%)
GOOGL   2,825.59 (-1.18%)
AMZN   3,342.62 (-0.72%)
TSLA   1,144.93 (-0.05%)
NVDA   263.72 (-3.61%)
BABA   111.51 (-5.10%)
AMD   108.04 (-2.25%)
CGC   7.66 (-1.42%)
MU   76.39 (-1.65%)
GE   91.74 (-0.30%)
T   24.01 (-0.70%)
F   16.43 (-1.38%)
PYPL   119.09 (-2.27%)

Stocks fall on Wall Street as tech slips, bond yields jump

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, April 5, but the market was being held back by weakness in several big technology companies including chipmakers like Qualcomm. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors monitor the latest developments around Russia’s war against Ukraine and prepare for the next round of corporate report cards.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:22 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80 points, or 0.2%, to 34,841 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Weakness from big technology stocks weighed down the broader market. Companies in the sector, with their pricey valuations, tend to push the market higher or lower more forcefully. Chipmaker Qualcomm fell 3.3%.

Health care and consumer goods companies made solid gains. Insurer UnitedHealth Group rose 1.9% and Procter & Gamble rose 1.5%.

Twitter rose another 4.9% after disclosing an arrangement with Tesla chief Elon Musk that will give him a board seat but also limit how much of the company he can buy while he’s a director. The company had disclosed a day earlier that the mercurial billionaire and Twitter critic had become the company’s largest shareholder.

Bond yields rose significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.50% from 2.41% late Monday.

Russia's war in Ukraine remains a key focus for Wall Street as the potential for stricter economic sanctions increase. The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.

The Treasury Department will not allow any Russian government debt payments from accounts at U.S. financial institutions to be made in U.S. dollars, restricting one of the strategies President Vladimir Putin is employing to stave off default.

The stricter sanctions follow mounting evidence Russian soldiers deliberately killed civilians during the conflict.

Investors face a mostly quiet week of economic and corporate news. Wall Street is preparing for the next round of corporate earnings in the coming weeks. The results could give a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with the impact from rising inflation.

Wall Street is also still closely monitoring how central banks are reacting to persistently rising inflation. The Federal Reserve has already started raising its benchmark interest rates to temper inflation's impact and more hikes are expected throughout the year.

Investors will be reviewing the minutes from The Fed's March interest-rate meeting when they are released on Wednesday to try and get more details on the central bank's shifting policy to combat inflation.

Should you invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group right now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$518.21+1.6%1.12%28.66Buy$510.52
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.