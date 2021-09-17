Stocks fall on Wall Street, giving up a gain for the week

Friday, September 17, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


FILE -A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday, Sept. 17, as the market heads for a weak ending to an up-and-down week of trading. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as the market heads for a weak ending to an up-and-down week of trading.

Trading has been choppy throughout the week. Investors have been reviewing a mixed bag of economic data to gain a better sense of how the economy is weathering a spike in COVID-19 cases and how it might continue its recovery in the coming months.

Wall Street is also keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve. Investors are looking for more information on how it plans on eventually easing support for low interest rates. The central bank will meet next week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113 points, or 0.3%, to 34,636 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is slightly lower for the week after moving back and forth from daily gains to daily losses since Monday. This would mark the second straight week of losses if it closes lower.

Technology companies were the biggest weight on the market. A mix of communications and industrial companies also fell broadly. Apple fell 1% and Facebook fell 1.3%.

Companies that rely on direct consumer spending rose. Travel-related and retail stocks made solid gains. Carnival rose 2% and Gap rose 2.6%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.37% from 1.33% late Thursday.

Oil prices fell 1% and natural gas prices fell 2.1%.


