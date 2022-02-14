Stocks fall on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

S&P 500   4,392.25 (-0.60%)
DOW   34,479.40 (-0.74%)
QQQ   346.69 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.89 (-0.44%)
MSFT   293.81 (-0.42%)
FB   216.85 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   2,698.17 (+0.47%)
AMZN   3,116.54 (+1.65%)
TSLA   868.99 (+1.05%)
NVDA   241.96 (+1.03%)
BABA   121.74 (-0.42%)
NIO   23.78 (-1.33%)
AMD   115.03 (+1.63%)
CGC   8.50 (-7.81%)
MU   89.26 (-0.56%)
GE   96.11 (-0.74%)
T   23.98 (-0.62%)
F   17.38 (-0.97%)
DIS   151.03 (+1.04%)
AMC   18.06 (-3.99%)
PFE   49.51 (-2.50%)
ACB   4.36 (-2.90%)
BA   210.00 (-1.08%)
S&P 500   4,392.25 (-0.60%)
DOW   34,479.40 (-0.74%)
QQQ   346.69 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.89 (-0.44%)
MSFT   293.81 (-0.42%)
FB   216.85 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   2,698.17 (+0.47%)
AMZN   3,116.54 (+1.65%)
TSLA   868.99 (+1.05%)
NVDA   241.96 (+1.03%)
BABA   121.74 (-0.42%)
NIO   23.78 (-1.33%)
AMD   115.03 (+1.63%)
CGC   8.50 (-7.81%)
MU   89.26 (-0.56%)
GE   96.11 (-0.74%)
T   23.98 (-0.62%)
F   17.38 (-0.97%)
DIS   151.03 (+1.04%)
AMC   18.06 (-3.99%)
PFE   49.51 (-2.50%)
ACB   4.36 (-2.90%)
BA   210.00 (-1.08%)
S&P 500   4,392.25 (-0.60%)
DOW   34,479.40 (-0.74%)
QQQ   346.69 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.89 (-0.44%)
MSFT   293.81 (-0.42%)
FB   216.85 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   2,698.17 (+0.47%)
AMZN   3,116.54 (+1.65%)
TSLA   868.99 (+1.05%)
NVDA   241.96 (+1.03%)
BABA   121.74 (-0.42%)
NIO   23.78 (-1.33%)
AMD   115.03 (+1.63%)
CGC   8.50 (-7.81%)
MU   89.26 (-0.56%)
GE   96.11 (-0.74%)
T   23.98 (-0.62%)
F   17.38 (-0.97%)
DIS   151.03 (+1.04%)
AMC   18.06 (-3.99%)
PFE   49.51 (-2.50%)
ACB   4.36 (-2.90%)
BA   210.00 (-1.08%)
S&P 500   4,392.25 (-0.60%)
DOW   34,479.40 (-0.74%)
QQQ   346.69 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.89 (-0.44%)
MSFT   293.81 (-0.42%)
FB   216.85 (-1.23%)
GOOGL   2,698.17 (+0.47%)
AMZN   3,116.54 (+1.65%)
TSLA   868.99 (+1.05%)
NVDA   241.96 (+1.03%)
BABA   121.74 (-0.42%)
NIO   23.78 (-1.33%)
AMD   115.03 (+1.63%)
CGC   8.50 (-7.81%)
MU   89.26 (-0.56%)
GE   96.11 (-0.74%)
T   23.98 (-0.62%)
F   17.38 (-0.97%)
DIS   151.03 (+1.04%)
AMC   18.06 (-3.99%)
PFE   49.51 (-2.50%)
ACB   4.36 (-2.90%)
BA   210.00 (-1.08%)

Stocks fall on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

Monday, February 14, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors keep a wary eye on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A modest pullback for stocks on Wall Street accelerated Monday afternoon after the U.S. announced the closure of its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions following a buildup of thousands of Russian troops on the border.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern after the U.S. said it is closing its embassy in Ukraine and moving all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border. The move comes as diplomatic efforts continued Monday in a bid to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 419 points, or 1.2%, to 34,324 and the Nasdaq gave up an early gain and fell 0.8%. Smaller company stocks, which had been on pace for gains, also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 0.8%

Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. Apple fell 1.1%, Moderna slid 12.8% and JPMorgan fell 1.7%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.97% from 1.94% late Friday.

The market slide adds to losses from a late-afternoon sell-off on Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours over concerns that Russia could invade that country soon. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.

Nations are still searching for a diplomatic solution to the situation and Russia’s top diplomat advised Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies. A potential escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine weighed heavily on European markets, which fell sharply.

The price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.5%, while natural gas prices jumped 6.4%. Russia is a major energy producer. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.

The price of gold, traditionally a safe haven during geopolitical uncertainty, rose 1.7%.

The crisis in Ukraine is yet another concern for investors as they try to figure out how rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes will impact investments and the economy. Inflation stands at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates to help cool inflation.

The central bank is expected to start raising its benchmark interest rate in March and Wall Street expects as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Investors are also reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, in part to get a better understanding of how companies are dealing with high inflation. Some of the more notable companies reporting earnings this week include Airbnb on Tuesday, DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Investors will also get more updates on inflation and how that might be impacting spending. The Labor Department will release its January report for prices at the wholesale level on Tuesday and the Commerce Department will release its January retail sales report on Wednesday.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.