Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

S&P 500   4,513.29 (+1.17%)
DOW   34,799.69 (+0.71%)
AAPL   167.60 (+1.34%)
MSFT   304.10 (+1.65%)
FB   217.05 (+2.63%)
GOOGL   2,788.46 (+2.44%)
AMZN   3,281.01 (+1.58%)
TSLA   936.95 (+1.71%)
NVDA   269.47 (+0.80%)
BABA   117.12 (+13.06%)
NIO   21.19 (+4.59%)
AMD   116.84 (+0.79%)
CGC   7.14 (+1.71%)
MU   79.08 (+0.93%)
GE   95.68 (+0.91%)
T   23.28 (+0.52%)
F   16.95 (+2.85%)
DIS   141.62 (+2.16%)
AMC   16.41 (+3.47%)
PFE   52.83 (-2.51%)
PYPL   117.84 (+2.78%)
BA   189.99 (+2.20%)
S&P 500   4,513.29 (+1.17%)
DOW   34,799.69 (+0.71%)
AAPL   167.60 (+1.34%)
MSFT   304.10 (+1.65%)
FB   217.05 (+2.63%)
GOOGL   2,788.46 (+2.44%)
AMZN   3,281.01 (+1.58%)
TSLA   936.95 (+1.71%)
NVDA   269.47 (+0.80%)
BABA   117.12 (+13.06%)
NIO   21.19 (+4.59%)
AMD   116.84 (+0.79%)
CGC   7.14 (+1.71%)
MU   79.08 (+0.93%)
GE   95.68 (+0.91%)
T   23.28 (+0.52%)
F   16.95 (+2.85%)
DIS   141.62 (+2.16%)
AMC   16.41 (+3.47%)
PFE   52.83 (-2.51%)
PYPL   117.84 (+2.78%)
BA   189.99 (+2.20%)
S&P 500   4,513.29 (+1.17%)
DOW   34,799.69 (+0.71%)
AAPL   167.60 (+1.34%)
MSFT   304.10 (+1.65%)
FB   217.05 (+2.63%)
GOOGL   2,788.46 (+2.44%)
AMZN   3,281.01 (+1.58%)
TSLA   936.95 (+1.71%)
NVDA   269.47 (+0.80%)
BABA   117.12 (+13.06%)
NIO   21.19 (+4.59%)
AMD   116.84 (+0.79%)
CGC   7.14 (+1.71%)
MU   79.08 (+0.93%)
GE   95.68 (+0.91%)
T   23.28 (+0.52%)
F   16.95 (+2.85%)
DIS   141.62 (+2.16%)
AMC   16.41 (+3.47%)
PFE   52.83 (-2.51%)
PYPL   117.84 (+2.78%)
BA   189.99 (+2.20%)
S&P 500   4,513.29 (+1.17%)
DOW   34,799.69 (+0.71%)
AAPL   167.60 (+1.34%)
MSFT   304.10 (+1.65%)
FB   217.05 (+2.63%)
GOOGL   2,788.46 (+2.44%)
AMZN   3,281.01 (+1.58%)
TSLA   936.95 (+1.71%)
NVDA   269.47 (+0.80%)
BABA   117.12 (+13.06%)
NIO   21.19 (+4.59%)
AMD   116.84 (+0.79%)
CGC   7.14 (+1.71%)
MU   79.08 (+0.93%)
GE   95.68 (+0.91%)
T   23.28 (+0.52%)
F   16.95 (+2.85%)
DIS   141.62 (+2.16%)
AMC   16.41 (+3.47%)
PFE   52.83 (-2.51%)
PYPL   117.84 (+2.78%)
BA   189.99 (+2.20%)

Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, oil prices ease lower

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, March 22, and oil prices eased back amid heightened concerns about inflation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday and oil prices eased back as investors remain focused on the outlook for inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.8%, to 34,811 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.

Banks helped lead the gains as bond yields continued rising. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.38% from 2.30% late Monday. Bank of America rose 3.6% and JPMorgan Chase gained 2.7%.

Technology stocks and retailers also gained ground. Nike jumped 5.1% after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter financial results. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell. U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 1.5%. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed higher overnight

The broad gains follow a day of choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to. Powell said the Fed would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-point at multiple Fed meetings, if necessary.

Last Wednesday, the central bank announced a quarter-point rate hike, its first interest rate increase since 2018. The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000.

Investors' concerns about persistently rising inflation has been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine. Energy and commodity prices were already high as demand outpaced supply amid the global economic recovery, but the conflict has pushed oil, wheat and other prices even higher.

Rising raw material costs and shipping problems have made it more expensive for businesses to operate. Many of those costs have been passed on to consumers and higher prices for food, clothing and other goods could result in less spending and slower economic growth.

Concerns about the rising inflation and slower economic growth have been weighing down stocks so far in 2022, but a rally last week helped trim some of the benchmark S&P 500's losses for the year. Investors will soon start readying for the next round of corporate earnings reports as the current quarter nears its close and that could provide a clearer picture of how industries continue handling rising costs.

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. right now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)3.2$44.07+2.9%1.91%12.38Buy$50.35
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)3.3$143.01+2.4%2.80%9.32Hold$173.39
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.