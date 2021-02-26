QQQ   314.14 (+0.42%)
AAPL   121.26 (+0.22%)
MSFT   232.38 (+1.48%)
FB   257.62 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,021.91 (+0.30%)
AMZN   3,092.93 (+1.17%)
TSLA   675.50 (-0.99%)
NVDA   548.58 (+3.06%)
BABA   237.76 (-1.01%)
CGC   32.75 (-1.39%)
GE   12.54 (-1.72%)
MU   91.53 (+3.87%)
NIO   45.78 (-2.20%)
AMD   84.51 (+2.54%)
T   27.89 (-2.58%)
F   11.70 (-0.51%)
ACB   10.52 (-2.77%)
DIS   189.04 (-1.02%)
BA   212.01 (-2.05%)
NFLX   538.85 (-1.44%)
BAC   34.71 (-3.40%)
QQQ   314.14 (+0.42%)
AAPL   121.26 (+0.22%)
MSFT   232.38 (+1.48%)
FB   257.62 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,021.91 (+0.30%)
AMZN   3,092.93 (+1.17%)
TSLA   675.50 (-0.99%)
NVDA   548.58 (+3.06%)
BABA   237.76 (-1.01%)
CGC   32.75 (-1.39%)
GE   12.54 (-1.72%)
MU   91.53 (+3.87%)
NIO   45.78 (-2.20%)
AMD   84.51 (+2.54%)
T   27.89 (-2.58%)
F   11.70 (-0.51%)
ACB   10.52 (-2.77%)
DIS   189.04 (-1.02%)
BA   212.01 (-2.05%)
NFLX   538.85 (-1.44%)
BAC   34.71 (-3.40%)
QQQ   314.14 (+0.42%)
AAPL   121.26 (+0.22%)
MSFT   232.38 (+1.48%)
FB   257.62 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,021.91 (+0.30%)
AMZN   3,092.93 (+1.17%)
TSLA   675.50 (-0.99%)
NVDA   548.58 (+3.06%)
BABA   237.76 (-1.01%)
CGC   32.75 (-1.39%)
GE   12.54 (-1.72%)
MU   91.53 (+3.87%)
NIO   45.78 (-2.20%)
AMD   84.51 (+2.54%)
T   27.89 (-2.58%)
F   11.70 (-0.51%)
ACB   10.52 (-2.77%)
DIS   189.04 (-1.02%)
BA   212.01 (-2.05%)
NFLX   538.85 (-1.44%)
BAC   34.71 (-3.40%)
QQQ   314.14 (+0.42%)
AAPL   121.26 (+0.22%)
MSFT   232.38 (+1.48%)
FB   257.62 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   2,021.91 (+0.30%)
AMZN   3,092.93 (+1.17%)
TSLA   675.50 (-0.99%)
NVDA   548.58 (+3.06%)
BABA   237.76 (-1.01%)
CGC   32.75 (-1.39%)
GE   12.54 (-1.72%)
MU   91.53 (+3.87%)
NIO   45.78 (-2.20%)
AMD   84.51 (+2.54%)
T   27.89 (-2.58%)
F   11.70 (-0.51%)
ACB   10.52 (-2.77%)
DIS   189.04 (-1.02%)
BA   212.01 (-2.05%)
NFLX   538.85 (-1.44%)
BAC   34.71 (-3.40%)
Log in

Stocks give up an early gain, turn lower; bond yields slip

Friday, February 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in New York. Stocks are off to a mostly higher start, Friday, Feb. 26, as technology companies find their footing after a big sell-off a day earlier. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday. Banks and energy companies led the way lower, while technology companies, which had been beaten down in recent days, started to recover.

Investors continued to watch the bond market, where Treasury yields were declining, as well as Washington, where Congress is expected to vote on President Joe Biden's stimulus package.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.9% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.6%.

A sell-off on Wall Street Thursday picked up speed when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 1.5%, a level not seen in more than a year and far above the 0.92% it was trading at only two months ago. That move raised the alarm that yields, and the interest rates they influence, will move higher from here.

Bond yields were easing off of their multi-week climb. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.49%.

The recent rise in bond yields reflects growing confidence that the economy is on the path to recovery, but also expectations that inflation is headed higher, which might prompt central banks eventually to raise interest rates to cool price increases. Rising yields can make stocks look less attractive relative to bonds, which is why every tick up in yields has corresponded with a tick down in stock prices.

Technology stocks have been impacted more than the broader market by the rise in bond yields. Technology stocks tend to trade at higher valuations than the overall market. Investors are also betting that with vaccinations, the coronavirus pandemic may be coming to an end which would pivot consumer behavior away from online-only shopping.

In Washington, Democrats in Congress are preparing to move forward with President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, with a vote in the House of Representatives planned for Friday. The Senate could vote on the package as early as next week.

The stimulus bill would include yet another round of one-time payments to most Americans, including an expansion of other refundable tax credits like the child tax credit, as well as additional aid to state and local governments to combat the pandemic.


Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies

MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 ratings each year and tracks more than 15,000 securities around the globe that pay dividends each month or quarter.

This slide show lists the 15 dividend-paying companies (having yields above 25%) that also have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.