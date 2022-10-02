Stocks Heading for Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly Losses

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline has also stopped leaking
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Russia blindfolds, detains Ukraine nuclear plant chief
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

Stocks Heading for Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly Losses

Last updated on Sun., October 2, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week was rife with volatility, and many are wondering where the bottom for the U.S. market sits. In addition to the major benchmarks' fluctuations, treasury yields were all over the place, putting more pressure on the already fragile sentiment on Wall Street.  Things kicked off with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) falling into bear market territory. On Tuesday, the index wound up logging its sixth-straight daily loss, closing below 29,000 for the first time in two years, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) followed suit. Though the Dow and S&P 500 managed to turn things around mid-week, the selloff eventually resumed and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) was pressured substantially lower,following losses from tech-giant Apple (AAPL). Today marks the end of the week, month, and quarter, and things are looking bleak for the major indexes, which are all poised to turn in big losses for all three timeframes.

Options Services & Stocks to Watch

We offer a variety of options services at Schaeffer's, and we'd like to take a moment to highlight a few of our most notable trades from the past week. Firstly, subscribers to our Weekly Options Trader service doubled their money in under two weeks by buying our recommended Spotify (SPOT) put. Meanwhile, our Player Series service helped subscribers nab a 213% profit in under a month by following our advice regarding Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). In addition, our Weekend Trader options recommendation highlights cloud concern Workday (WDAY), which boasts an impressive technical setup at the moment. 


More Headlines, Analyst Calls

There were plenty of corporate updates for investors to sift through this week, including Apple's (AAPL) plans to ditch new iPhone production, which led to a downgrade from BofA Global Research. Nike (NKE) stock slid following earnings and a dire warning that could have sector-wide implications, while Walt Disney (DIS) was also on investors' radars as the entertainment staple dealt with the fallout of Hurricane Ian.

In the electric vehicle (EV) sector, Hertz (HTZ) announced a deal with BP (BP) to build a national network of charging stations, while Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EV name Lucid Group (LCID). Elsewhere, UBS issued a bear note to CSX (CSX) on the deteriorating macro backdrop for the railroad sector, while Planet Fitness (PLNT) was upgraded on its "highly resilient business model."

 

The Dow is Back Below 30,000; What Now?

The first week of October will bring a flood of employment data, while the earnings docket features a short list of notable names. In the meantime, check out what it means now that the Dow is trading back below 30,000.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.