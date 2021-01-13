Stocks mostly slip with focus on US politics, vaccines

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks mostly slipped Wednesday as investors monitored the slow rollout of vaccines globally and a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
European indexes were London and Frankfurt down slightly. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul closed higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.
U.S. futures slipped, with those for the Dow down 0.3% and those for the S&P 500 dipping 0.4%.
While the procedure to impeach Trump is in the headlines, analysts suggested investors are more focused on the outlook for vaccinations, which have been proceeding at a slow pace, and President-elect Joe Biden's economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week.
Democrats in Congress are discussing possibly impeaching Trump for encouraging supporters who attacked the Capitol, but the president has taken few official actions since then.
“Hopes are pinned on the incoming Biden administration, leveraging Democrat Senate majority, to emphatically tackle COVID,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.
The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.2% at 6,739. The DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.3% to 13,885 while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.1% to 5,647..
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,598.65 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1% to 28,456.59. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 28,235.60.
The Kospi in Seoul added 0.7% to 3,148.29 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.1% at 6,686.60.
India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 49,118.50.
Investor hopes have been boosted recently by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, though the process has so far been slower than many expected. Markets have risen despite a spike in case numbers in the United States and some other countries.
In the United States, those hopes have been encouraged by the shift in control of the Senate from Republicans to Biden's Democratic Party. That might reduce the likelihood of political opposition if Biden introduces a more ambitious stimulus plan. He has said he will release details Thursday.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 21 cents to $53.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 96 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 12 cents to $56.70 per barrel in London. It gained 92 cents the previous session.
The dollar edged up to 103.85 yen from Tuesday's 103.83. The euro fell to $1.2174 from $1.2201.
7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights
Cloud computing sounds complicated, and it has become more sophisticated as it evolves. However, the basic idea behind the cloud is the same. The “cloud” is a euphemistic term for the delivery of different services via the internet. In its early days, the cloud was used exclusively for data storage. Here’s an easy example of why this was important.
Back when the internet was cutting its teeth, I worked in marketing communications. The need to comply with Total Quality Control Systems (TQCS) for our largest clients meant we had to save every version of our files. Every. Single. One.
Now imagine that you’re producing a 120-page product catalog complete with photos and charts. Your hard drive is burning up just thinking about it. Yet that “data” had to be stored somewhere. And so we had a virtual server farm to try to warehouse all these graphic intensive (and memory sucking) files until we could archive them.
Other than the storage nightmare, consider that it was a pain to work remotely. You could copy a file from the server, but then were you working on the right file? I’m sure at least one person is reading this who remembers this pain.
The cloud takes that away. Cloud computing allows you to store files on a secure, remote server that everyone can access anywhere they have an internet connection. But it’s become so much more than that. Cloud computing now gives businesses a platform from which they can create applications and software. If that sounds confusing, I hope to simplify it in this presentation.
To help you understand which cloud computing stocks, you may want to add to your portfolio, and we’ve created this special presentation. These are seven of the cloud computing stocks that will continue to grow with the sector.
View the "7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights".