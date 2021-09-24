Stocks on Wall Street waver, clinging to gains for the week

S&P 500   4,451.22 (+0.05%)
DOW   34,771.35 (+0.02%)
QQQ   371.85 (-0.30%)
AAPL   146.41 (-0.29%)
MSFT   297.66 (-0.63%)
FB   351.42 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,839.91 (+0.55%)
TSLA   762.92 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,403.62 (-0.36%)
NVDA   219.56 (-2.34%)
BABA   145.79 (-3.57%)
NIO   35.51 (-1.39%)
CGC   13.98 (-3.98%)
GE   103.78 (+0.80%)
MU   74.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   105.30 (-0.80%)
T   27.22 (+0.11%)
F   13.85 (+1.02%)
ACB   6.02 (-2.11%)
DIS   175.88 (-0.21%)
PFE   44.01 (-0.41%)
BA   221.50 (+0.18%)
BAC   42.26 (+1.37%)
S&P 500   4,451.22 (+0.05%)
DOW   34,771.35 (+0.02%)
QQQ   371.85 (-0.30%)
AAPL   146.41 (-0.29%)
MSFT   297.66 (-0.63%)
FB   351.42 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,839.91 (+0.55%)
TSLA   762.92 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,403.62 (-0.36%)
NVDA   219.56 (-2.34%)
BABA   145.79 (-3.57%)
NIO   35.51 (-1.39%)
CGC   13.98 (-3.98%)
GE   103.78 (+0.80%)
MU   74.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   105.30 (-0.80%)
T   27.22 (+0.11%)
F   13.85 (+1.02%)
ACB   6.02 (-2.11%)
DIS   175.88 (-0.21%)
PFE   44.01 (-0.41%)
BA   221.50 (+0.18%)
BAC   42.26 (+1.37%)
S&P 500   4,451.22 (+0.05%)
DOW   34,771.35 (+0.02%)
QQQ   371.85 (-0.30%)
AAPL   146.41 (-0.29%)
MSFT   297.66 (-0.63%)
FB   351.42 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,839.91 (+0.55%)
TSLA   762.92 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,403.62 (-0.36%)
NVDA   219.56 (-2.34%)
BABA   145.79 (-3.57%)
NIO   35.51 (-1.39%)
CGC   13.98 (-3.98%)
GE   103.78 (+0.80%)
MU   74.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   105.30 (-0.80%)
T   27.22 (+0.11%)
F   13.85 (+1.02%)
ACB   6.02 (-2.11%)
DIS   175.88 (-0.21%)
PFE   44.01 (-0.41%)
BA   221.50 (+0.18%)
BAC   42.26 (+1.37%)
S&P 500   4,451.22 (+0.05%)
DOW   34,771.35 (+0.02%)
QQQ   371.85 (-0.30%)
AAPL   146.41 (-0.29%)
MSFT   297.66 (-0.63%)
FB   351.42 (+1.58%)
GOOGL   2,839.91 (+0.55%)
TSLA   762.92 (+1.23%)
AMZN   3,403.62 (-0.36%)
NVDA   219.56 (-2.34%)
BABA   145.79 (-3.57%)
NIO   35.51 (-1.39%)
CGC   13.98 (-3.98%)
GE   103.78 (+0.80%)
MU   74.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   105.30 (-0.80%)
T   27.22 (+0.11%)
F   13.85 (+1.02%)
ACB   6.02 (-2.11%)
DIS   175.88 (-0.21%)
PFE   44.01 (-0.41%)
BA   221.50 (+0.18%)
BAC   42.26 (+1.37%)

Stocks on Wall Street waver, clinging to gains for the week

Friday, September 24, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday, Sept. 24, losing momentum after a two-day rally. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Stocks are wavering between small gains and losses on Wall Street Friday, and are still barely higher for the week.

The weak showing follows a two-day rally that helped erase a slump earlier in the week. Investors have been facing similar choppiness throughout September as they try to gauge how the economy will continue its recovery.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 34,723 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Slightly more stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Weakness in technology stocks was offsetting gains by banks and industrial companies. The index is holding on to a 0.2% gain for the week.

Bond yields continued rising. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.45% from 1.41% late Thursday. The yield was at 1.31% late Monday.

Nike was the latest company to warn investors about supply chain problems hurting revenue. Its stock slumped 6.8%. A wide range of industries face supply chain issues and that has investors worried about rising costs for businesses and consumers. Analysts have warned that the upcoming round of corporate earnings could be crimped because of those issues.

Worries over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande are also weighing on sentiment. Some Chinese banks on Friday disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. Evergrande has said it negotiated details of an interest payment due Thursday to banks and other bondholders in China but gave no details. The company has yet to say whether it will make an $83.5 million payment that was due Thursday on a bond abroad.

Markets in Europe fell and markets in Asia were mostly lower, though Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.1%.

Cryptocurrencies fell after China’s central bank declared all transactions involving virtual currencies illegal as it stepped up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Bitcoin fell 4% to $42,142.45, according to Coindesk. Chipmaker Nvidia, which makes processors needed in crypto-mining, fell 2.6%.


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.