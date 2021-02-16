Stocks open higher on Wall Street, natural gas prices climb

A man wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A woman wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
A man wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
People wearing face masks walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Stocks were modestly higher in early trading Monday, pushed by energy companies who have seen record electricity prices due to the frigid cold impacting much of the country. Investors remain steadily focused on stimulus talks in Washington, which are marching forward now with former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial now over.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern, with energy companies accounting for a big part of the gains. The top 10 biggest gainers included companies like Marathon Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum and Diamondback Energy, all up 3% or more.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 0.4%.
Energy prices rose sharply, as record demand for heating across much of the frigid Midwest and Texas has pushed electricity prices higher. Prices for natural gas, which is the country's primary way to produce quick “on-demand” electricity when needed, was up 7% in early trading to its highest level since November, when hurricane season impacted some natural gas production along the Gulf Coast.
Heating oil prices were up 2%, much less than natural gas, since it's primarily used in the Northeast in older boilers to heat homes. The Northeast hasn't seen unreasonable temperatures for this time of the year.
Investors continue to look to Washington. With the second impeachment trial over, investors believe Congress can now make progress toward passing President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The package would include one-time payments to Americans plus additional assistance to industries, states and jurisdictions impacted by the pandemic. Democrats in Congress have elected to use a Senate process known as reconciliation, which does not require 60 votes in the Senate to pass.
Much of Asia remains closed in observance of the Lunar New Year.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On
To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.
If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.
The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.
One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.
View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".