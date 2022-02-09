Stocks open higher on Wall Street with more help from tech

S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)
S&P 500   4,567.83 (+1.02%)
DOW   35,734.71 (+0.77%)
QQQ   363.36 (+1.18%)
AAPL   175.70 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.35 (+1.90%)
FB   225.25 (+2.30%)
GOOGL   2,823.00 (+1.26%)
AMZN   3,265.17 (+1.14%)
TSLA   938.37 (+1.78%)
NVDA   255.03 (+1.57%)
BABA   124.27 (+1.94%)
NIO   25.57 (+3.56%)
AMD   128.84 (+0.48%)
CGC   8.39 (+9.10%)
MU   83.98 (-0.17%)
GE   99.88 (+0.57%)
T   24.22 (+1.17%)
F   18.18 (+2.60%)
DIS   144.06 (+1.11%)
AMC   17.29 (+5.23%)
PFE   51.36 (-0.66%)
ACB   4.33 (+3.84%)
BA   215.80 (+1.19%)

Stocks open higher on Wall Street with more help from tech

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | The Associated Press


A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a muddled start on Wall Street, Tuesday, Feb. 8, as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve's medicine for healing it, higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 1% in the early going. The gains were broad. Nine of ten stocks in the benchmark index rose, led by big technology companies including Microsoft. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a more modest gain of 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.94%, but it’s still the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began. Disney reports its latest results after the closing bell.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street headed for another strong open Wednesday with inflation and the speed at which the Federal Reserve might pull back stimulus on the minds of investors.

In New York, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.8%, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.6% higher. Markets are carrying some momentum from Tuesday, when the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Dow 1.1%.

Economists believe that when the U.S. posts new data Thursday, it will show inflation rose to a four-decade high 7.3% in January, adding to pressure to control prices. Wall Street expects the Fed to hike rates at least four times this year, starting next month.

Wall Street’s rebound “suggests an attempt by the equity bulls to regain some control,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report. “Much will depend on the upcoming U.S. inflation data to ease some concerns about tightening ahead.”

Global markets advanced as well. In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.7%, while the DAX in Frankfurt and CAC 40 in Paris both climbed 1.5%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.8% to 3,479.95 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.1% to 27,579.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 2.1% to 24,829.99.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.8% to 2,768.85 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.1% to 7,268.30.

India's Sensex gained 0.8% to 58,316.17. New Zealand and Southeast Asia markets rose.

Home energy technology company Enphase Energy climbed more than 20% in premarket trading after posting record fourth-quarter sales Tuesday. Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle traded up 6% after beating sales and profit expectations.

Markets have been volatile since Fed officials said in mid-December that plans to withdraw stimulus would be accelerated to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

European and other central banks also are looking at when to withdraw stimulus.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 24 cents to $89.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.96 the previous session to $89.36. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, retreated 17 cents to $90.61 per barrel in London. It lost $1.91 on Tuesday to $90.78.

The dollar declined to 115.43 yen from Tuesday's 115.54 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1438 from $1.1413.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.