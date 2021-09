Stocks open lower, barely holding on to a gain for the week

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Friday as the market heads for a weak ending to an up-and-down week of trading. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading. The benchmark index has alternated between gains and losses every day this week, and is barely higher for the week. Technology and communications companies were the biggest weights on the market. Energy prices also fell. European markets were higher and Asian markets ended mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.33% a day earlier.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

World shares were mostly higher on Friday as investors assessed a hodge-podge of economic data.

Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%.

Oil prices retreated from their surge earlier in the week.

U.S. shares edged higher in the early going on Thursday after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August. That was followed by a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1%.

Investor concerns over prolonged outbreaks of coronavirus are weighing on sentiment as they await the Federal Reserve's next moves.

“Overall, the mood remains a little downbeat in the markets, with investors torn between the ‘buy the dip' approach that has fared so well in the past and the growing list of economic and market risks that are increasingly evident," Craig Erlam of Oanda said in a commentary.

Germany's DAX gained 0.7% to 15,756.95 while the CAC 40 in Paris surged 0.8% to 6,675.56. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,044.99. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials edged 0.1% higher.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 0.6% to 30,500.05.

In Japan, stocks have been trading near three-decade highs in anticipation of a change in leadership after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pulled out of the running for head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Suga's support ratings had languished amid wide public dissatisfaction with his administration's response to the pandemic.

LDP lawmakers and grassroots members will vote on Sept. 29, with a parliamentary election due next month.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rebounded from losses earlier in the week, gaining 0.2% to 24,723.57. The Kospi in Seoul edged 0.1% higher to 3,132.76.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2% to 3,613.97, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney declined 0.8% to 7,403.70.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.7% last month. Economists had expected a 0.85% contraction, reasoning that spending would have fallen as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompts consumers to pull back on shopping.

Markets have been choppy as investors shift money between various sectors while parsing data for clues about where the economy is headed and how the Federal Reserve will react.

The central bank will meet next week, and investors will listen closely for any comments about when and how much it will taper support for low interest rates that have helped fuel gains for stocks throughout the year.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 38 cents to $72.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was unchanged overnight at $72.61 per barrel.

Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, shed 32 cents to $75.35 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.94 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen late Thursday. The euro climbed to $1.1773 from $1.1761.

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.