Stocks open lower on Wall Street as gloom settles back in













NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the market had its biggest jump in more than five weeks. Banks and health care companies were posting the biggest losses in the early going, while technology companies kept up their winning streak. Earnings reports from major retailers showed how differently those companies are faring during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart rose after reporting a surge in sales as people stocked up on crucial supplies as they sheltered in place. But Kohl’s, whose stores are closed, swung to a $541 million loss as its revenue fell more than 40%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

Stock markets eased back Tuesday from a rally the day before as poor economic data reinforced the challenges the world faces in recovering from the recession induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

While markets began the week on a strong note amid optimism over a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, they steadied on Tuesday after a record jump in jobless claims in Britain and a 76% slide in new car sales across Europe.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.7% to 4,465, while Germany's DAX lost 0.4% to 11,014. Britain's FTSE 100 also edged down 0.6% to 6,021. U.S. shares were set for declines, with Dow futures falling 0.1% and S&P 500 futures down 0.2%.

A report that the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq plans to tighten rules for initial public offerings revived caution over the potential for more friction between the U.S. and China.

But in Asia the mood was upbeat after the drug company Moderna said it had promising results from a coronavirus vaccine.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.5% to finish at 20,433.45. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.8% to 5,559.50. South Korea's Kospi was up 2.3% to 1,980.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.9% to 24,388.13, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.8% to 2,898.58.

That was “the biggest mood booster for markets, given the fact that the lingering coronavirus implications remain the single biggest issue holding back the market from recovery and a contributor to other risk factors including U.S.-China tensions,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

Massachusetts-based Moderna saw its stock jump 20% in New York trading Monday.

A safe, effective vaccine for the new coronavirus would help reinforce confidence as economies reopen after shutdowns to contain the pandemic. Experts have warned, however, that development of such a vaccine will likely take many months, and possibly years.

Investors also have been encouraged by remarks over the weekend from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who expressed optimism that the U.S. economy could begin to recover in the second half of the year. Once the outbreak has been contained, he said, the economy should be able to rebound “substantially.”

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 91 cents to $32.73 a barrel. It jumped 8.1% to 31.82 a barrel Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 12 cents to $34.93 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 107.72 Japanese yen from 107.31 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $1.0958 from $1.0920.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Walmart (WMT) 2.3 $129.31 +1.3% 1.67% 24.92 Buy $128.52

Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust

There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 175,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.



MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price was going to hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months. This tracking system has been applied to the 650,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last five years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).



This slide show lists the 10 brokerages who have issued the most accurate analyst recommendations over the past several years, as measured by the performance of their "buy" ratings and the accuracy of their price targets.

View the "Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust".